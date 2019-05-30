Salvation Army and GoShare Partner for On-Demand Donation Assistance

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army has selected GoShare as their moving and delivery partner for donation pickup and last mile delivery services in the western region. This partnership will allow The Salvation Army's western region to consolidate their previously fragmented delivery services coverage under one preferred partner.

GoShare represents a new way of providing logistics and last mile delivery support. GoShare's proprietary technology connects businesses and individuals requiring moving and delivery assistance with an extensive network of local delivery professionals who are insured and background checked. This creates a virtual fleet for local, brick and mortar businesses to access on-demand.

"We are thrilled to be entering into a partnership with The Salvation Army, an organization that does so much good in communities across the nation," said Shaun Savage, CEO of GoShare. "GoShare's virtual fleet of on-demand delivery professionals will provide The Salvation Army with a cost-effective, convenient solution to facilitate donations to the Salvation Army. Additionally, GoShare makes it easier for shoppers to purchase second hand furniture and other large items at their popular Family Thrift Stores."

"Partnering with GoShare at 65 of our Family Thrift Store locations has given our customers the value-added service of reliable and reputable delivery for larger purchases, such as appliances and furniture," says Major Henry Graciani, General Secretary of the Western Territory Adult Rehabilitation Centers. "Proceeds from The Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores directly benefit Adult Rehabilitation Centers in those communities helping to combat homelessness and substance abuse, at the local level that save lives."

Using the company's website, iOS app, or Android app, Salvation Army customers can request one or two delivery professionals to assist with dropping off larger donations or delivering furniture and other purchases. Delivery professionals can arrive within thirty minutes or be scheduled to assist at a future date. All delivery professionals are insured and background checked. Delivery professionals will transport items and assist with loading and unloading.

About GoShare:

GoShare's proprietary technology connects businesses and consumers with delivery professionals on-demand. GoShare supports local businesses and economies by providing a high hourly wages and flexible hours to delivery professionals, while also providing local businesses with same day last mile delivery support, allowing them to be more competitive with national online retailers. Our Delivery Professionals own their own pickup trucks, cargo vans, box trucks and cars. For more information, visit www.goshare.co . Anyone interested in joining GoShare's network as a delivery professional may apply at www.GoShare.co/Drivers . Follow us on Twitter @GoShareDotCo or Instagram @GoShare.co, and #GoShare.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood

