Salvation Army Hosting Community Day Open House At Camp Allegheny In Ellwood City On Saturday, May 11th

CARNEGIE, Pa., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in the communities surrounding The Salvation Army's Camp Allegheny in Ellwood City (From New Castle to Cranberry and everything in between) are invited for a free opportunity to spend the day at camp. The Community Day Open House will be held on Saturday, May 11th at Camp Allegheny located at 140 Jenkins Circle in Ellwood City from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The Community Day Open House provides attendees with the chance to experience some of the many fun activities offered at the camp all summer. There will be a scavenger hunt with prizes… and one lucky winner will receive a basket on camp gear! Other activities will include archery, s'mores, rock wall climbing, a tour of the camp, a chance to meet the camp directors and more!

The Salvation Army provides residential camping experiences at its beautiful 110-acre facility and has a Summer Day Camp, now with a before care option for working parents, with transportation being provided from both New Castle and Cranberry Township. To learn more about these options for keeping children busy and well cared for during the summer months in a Christian environment, we encourage visiting during the Community Day Open House, or you can call Kayla O'Donnell at 412-446-1514 or email kayla.odonnell@use.salvationarmy.org.

About The Salvation Army:

Celebrating over 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 128 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org. The Salvation Army … doing the most good for the most people in the most need.

