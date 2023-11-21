Salvation Army Ready to Do Even More Good with Denver Mattress

News provided by

Denver Mattress Co., LLC

21 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

Annual Holiday Campaign Kicks Off Thanksgiving Day  

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After generating over $500,000 in donations last year through its Together Doing Even More Good campaign, The Salvation Army Intermountain Division is hoping to do even better this year. As it has done for the past 24 years, Colorado-based Denver Mattress Company will be matching the first $150,000 raised throughout the Thanksgiving Day to Christmas Day campaign. 

Years ago, we introduced a new campaign theme, Together Doing Even More Good," said Divisional Commander Major Nesan Kistan, "and with the continued support from Denver Mattress Company, it just seems to keep doing more and more good for our local communities every single year. It's success stories like these that inspire us not lay back on our laurels, but instead to strengthen our commitment to those we serve and continue striving to make the world a better place." 

Beyond its matching gift, Denver Mattress is supporting the campaign through television spots, paid media, and in-store signage. There is also a dedicated landing page (www.denvermattresscares.com), and The Salvation Army will once again employ a combination of targeted e-mails, direct mail outreach, website features, and social media campaigns to raise awareness and seek donations from members of the local community. 

"For 24 years now, we have entered into the holiday season knowing our company will again play a part in the important work being done by The Salvation Army," comments Dan Visser, president of Denver Mattress. "Participation gives us a much greater sense of meaning and purpose," Visser says. "So, we welcome back those who have been part of this important effort in the past and we invite others to join us for the first time. Because together we will do even more good."  

About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army has been meeting the needs of individuals, families, and communities in Colorado since 1887. The helpless, hopeless, and needy rely on The Salvation Army for food, clothing, shelter, encouragement, comfort, and prayer. The Salvation Army also provides education, childcare, eldercare, gang intervention, athletics, character building, alcohol/substance abuse rehabilitation, and emergency response to natural disasters.  

Visit www.imsalvationarmy.org 

About Denver Mattress
Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than other factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com 

Contact
John Knippenberg | Furniture Row Marketing   
[email protected] 

SOURCE Denver Mattress Co., LLC

Also from this source

Denver Mattress is Bringing a Modern and Convenient Shopping Experience to Grand Island!

Denver Mattress is Bringing a Modern and Convenient Shopping Experience to Grand Island!

Denver Mattress is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of a new store in Grand Island! Located at 2341 N. Diers Avenue, this new Denver Mattress...

Denver Mattress Co., LLC to Again Support Rescue Missions Across the U.S.

Denver Mattress Co., LLC (DMC) is pleased to announce the 21st anniversary of its annual charity partnership with Citygate Network (formerly known as ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.