Salvation Army Ready to Do Even More Good with Denver Mattress

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After generating over $500,000 in donations last year through its Together Doing Even More Good campaign, The Salvation Army Intermountain Division is hoping to do even better this year. As it has done for the past 24 years, Colorado-based Denver Mattress Company will be matching the first $150,000 raised throughout the Thanksgiving Day to Christmas Day campaign.

Years ago, we introduced a new campaign theme, Together Doing Even More Good," said Divisional Commander Major Nesan Kistan, "and with the continued support from Denver Mattress Company, it just seems to keep doing more and more good for our local communities every single year. It's success stories like these that inspire us not lay back on our laurels, but instead to strengthen our commitment to those we serve and continue striving to make the world a better place."

Beyond its matching gift, Denver Mattress is supporting the campaign through television spots, paid media, and in-store signage. There is also a dedicated landing page (www.denvermattresscares.com), and The Salvation Army will once again employ a combination of targeted e-mails, direct mail outreach, website features, and social media campaigns to raise awareness and seek donations from members of the local community.

"For 24 years now, we have entered into the holiday season knowing our company will again play a part in the important work being done by The Salvation Army," comments Dan Visser, president of Denver Mattress. "Participation gives us a much greater sense of meaning and purpose," Visser says. "So, we welcome back those who have been part of this important effort in the past and we invite others to join us for the first time. Because together we will do even more good."

The Salvation Army has been meeting the needs of individuals, families, and communities in Colorado since 1887. The helpless, hopeless, and needy rely on The Salvation Army for food, clothing, shelter, encouragement, comfort, and prayer. The Salvation Army also provides education, childcare, eldercare, gang intervention, athletics, character building, alcohol/substance abuse rehabilitation, and emergency response to natural disasters.

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than other factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

