Salvatore J. Zambri Named 2027 "Lawyer of the Year, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs," in Washington, DC, by Best Lawyers®

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long is pleased to announce that Founding Partner Salvatore J. Zambri has been named the 2027 "Lawyer of the Year, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs," in Washington, DC, by Best Lawyers®.

This is the second time Best Lawyers has named Zambri Lawyer of the Year. In 2020, he was named Lawyer of the Year for Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs in Washington, DC.

Salvatore J. Zambri

Since co-founding Regan Zambri Long, Zambri has secured a series of substantial settlements and verdicts for his clients, among them one of the largest settlements ever obtained against the District of Columbia. His recent victories include a $15 million settlement for a client who suffered permanent paralysis following an auto accident.

Zambri brings exceptional credentials to his practice, featuring board certification in both Civil Trial Law and Civil Practice Advocacy by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Earlier this year, he was named to the Top 10 Super Lawyers list for the fourth time and the Top 100 Super Lawyers list for Washington, DC. He was selected by Lawdragon to the Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide as well as to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America in 2026.

Zambri has been recognized as a Best Lawyer in America by Best Lawyers since 2011. He was inducted into the International Society of Barristers in 2022 and named to Washingtonian Magazine's Top Lawyers Lifetime Achievement honor roll.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America® list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Lawyers must have at least 10 years of experience practicing law to be considered.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, D.C. personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to our clients in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured.

Contact:

Wendy Lindars

570-417-9305

[email protected]

SOURCE Regan Zambri Long