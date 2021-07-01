Salvia BioElectronics appoints Dr Alan Levy as Chairman

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salvia BioElectronics B.V. ("Salvia"), a neurostimulation platform company targeting chronic migraine, announces today the appointment of Dr Alan Levy as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr Levy has 40 years of senior operational leadership and entrepreneurial experience in the medical device industry. Throughout his distinguished career, he has raised substantial funds, developed and implemented strategy, hired and built strong teams, managed the successful commercial launch of multiple medical products and multiple FDA approvals. These include: CEO at Chrono Therapeutics; Senior Advisor and Venture Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, a top venture capital firm, focusing on the Life Science sector; founding CEO at Incline Therapeutics, acquired by The Medicines Company for $390 million; founding CEO and President at Northstar Neuroscience, which raised $112 million in its IPO; CEO and President at Heartstream, acquired by Hewlett-Packard for $140 million; and President at Heart Technology, acquired by Boston Scientific for $500 million. In addition, he held several leadership positions at Ethicon, a division of Johnson & Johnson, including Vice President of Research and New Business Development and Director.

Hubert Martens, CEO of Salvia BioElectronics, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr Levy to the Board. His unrivaled experience and extensive network in the global life sciences industry, as well as his hands-on experience building teams and successful healthcare companies both as a CEO and as a company director, will be invaluable to Salvia as we move into the next phase of growth."

Dr Alan Levy, new Chairman of Salvia BioElectronics, commented: "Over the years, I have been privileged to work with and lead transformative companies in the healthcare sector. Salvia is developing an innovative neurostimulation solution for chronic migraine based on a novel device concept with unique benefits to both patients and physicians. I am very pleased to join as Chairman and look forward to working with the talented management team backed by world-class investors to help deliver bioelectronic solutions that restore health for people suffering from chronic migraine and other neurological disorders."

Dr Levy serves as a board member at several public and private companies, including Intuitive Surgical, Tasso Inc., and Bardy Diagnostics. He received his PhD in organic chemistry from Purdue University, a bachelor's degree in chemistry from City University of New York and holds an honorary Doctor of Science from Purdue University.

About Salvia BioElectronics B.V.

Salvia BioElectronics is an innovative Dutch startup active in the emerging field of bioelectronics. It was founded in 2017 by neuromodulation industry veterans with the ambition to develop a bioelectronics therapy for people suffering from chronic migraine that is as easy as taking medication yet side-effect free. Building on research around known neural targets in migraine, Salvia develops the right form factor for stimulation that is effective, safe, and affordable.

Migraine is the first cause of disability in under 50s, affecting one out of seven people, predominantly women. People with migraine experience episodes of throbbing, pulsating pain, sometimes accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, lasting anywhere from a few hours to a few days. More than five percent of patients experience migraines for 15+ days per month – with an average of 22 days – a condition described as chronic migraine.

www.salvianeuro.com

SOURCE Salvia BioElectronics