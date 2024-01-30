Salvus Announces Licensing Agreement with Georgia Tech that Enables PFAS Detection

News provided by

Salvus LLC

30 Jan, 2024, 09:07 ET

Salvus, LLC seeks partner companies to commercialize technology that enables more timely PFAS management and remediation decisions

VALDOSTA, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salvus, LLC, a CJB Company, has entered into a licensing agreement with Georgia Tech Research Corporation (GTRC) to gain access to PFAS sensing technology for use in the Salvus™ Detection Platform, the world's first handheld interferometric detector. Utilizing GTRC's sensing capabilities for PFAS, the term commonly used for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, enables Salvus to pursue development and commercialization efforts within industries where PFAS detection, remediation, and destruction are essential.

Continue Reading
The handheld, easy-to-use Salvus Detection Platform is proven to identify chemical and biological substances with speed, selectivity, and specificity.
The handheld, easy-to-use Salvus Detection Platform is proven to identify chemical and biological substances with speed, selectivity, and specificity.

As the Environmental Protection Agency anticipates finalizing national drinking water standards for several types of PFAS in 2024, increased urgency is placed on developing effective, easy-to-use detection and monitoring tools. Current technology is challenged by speed to results, sensitivity to needed detection levels, and specificity to select compounds. Teams at Salvus and GTRC have already been testing the capabilities of the sensing technology in the Salvus Detection Platform to detect perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), one type of PFAS, in drinking water and have within their sights the goal of parts per trillion within minutes of sampling.

"This licensing agreement puts Salvus in a position to accelerate development and commercialization of PFAS detection on our rapid detection platform. We are currently seeking partner companies that serve those responsible for meeting water quality standards. The goal of the PFAS technology in our Salvus Detection Platform is to empower those entities to make more timely decisions when implementing management and remediation activities that reduce concentrations of PFAS substances," said Clinton Beeland, CEO of Salvus.

Years of research and testing have shown that the Salvus Detection Platform sets a higher standard for speed, limit of detection, and adaptability compared to other available detection tools. This effective, groundbreaking technology is a first-of-its-kind in its:

  • Flexibility to detect and monitor both chemicals and biologicals either discreetly or through monitoring applications.
  • Ability to deliver results within hours, minutes, or seconds instead of days, weeks, or months.
  • Adaptability to be deployed on multiple form factors (e.g., hand-held, monitoring stations, unmanned vehicles).

"To enable our technology to address the breadth of PFAS detection needs, we are seeking companies for collaboration in refining the PFAS detection process to meet their industry sector's requirements and to commercially deploy our easy-to-use platform. Together we can develop the solution that delivers significant impact at the point of use to drive quicker, more informed decisions," Beeland said.

About Salvus
At Salvus, We Detect Your Concerns™. Formed in 2018, Salvus, LLC, is committed to delivering precise detection technology at the point of use globally. Originally developed by researchers at the Georgia Tech Research Institute, Salvus™ Detection Platform is the world's first handheld interferometric detector. This groundbreaking technology can rapidly identify chemical and biological substances in liquid, air, or surface environments with precision and accuracy for more timely decisions. The Latin word for safe, Salvus aims to support and enhance the lives of people and animals, as well as the environment, through its innovative detection technology. Salvus is part of CJB® Companies, founded in 1997, which also includes CJB Industries Inc. and CJB Applied Technologies LLC. CJB Companies is focused on creating solutions for the life sciences industry from development to delivery to detection while improving today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit our websites cjbindustries.comcjbappliedtech.com, and salvusdetect.com.

Media Contact
Katie Klaas
[email protected]
224.339.4588

© 2024 Salvus, LLC. All rights reserved. Salvus™ and We Detect Your Concerns™ are trademarks of Salvus, LLC. CJB® is a registered trademark of CJB Companies.

SOURCE Salvus LLC

Also from this source

Salvus Fuels Growth with New Hires

Salvus Fuels Growth with New Hires

Salvus, LLC, a CJB Company, is staffing up to support its growth plans in 2024. Dr. Scott Witte was named senior scientist for assay and product...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.