SAM 2.0 Treatment Provides Non-Surgical Pain Relief for Federal Employees and Veterans Suffering From Knee Arthritis

TRUMBULL, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZetrOZ Systems, developers of the Sustained Acoustic Medicine (SAM) wearable ultrasound, an FDA-cleared bio regenerative medical device and leader in the development of SAM technology, announces that federal employees on government insurance, including veterans, law enforcement, and first responders, can get access to non-surgical SAM treatment. A recent research study published in The Open Orthopaedics Journal highlights the efficacy of SAM ultrasound when combined with a 1% diclofenac ultrasound gel patch in the treatment of pain and complications due to knee osteoarthritis.

Rapid responders made up approximately 75% of the testing population. All patients expressed pain reduction via a numeric rating scale of 50% over the seven-day period; the study participants made up of rapid responders expressed pain reduction of nearly 70% in the same seven-day period.

The study concludes that "Sustained Acoustic Medicine combined with 1% topical diclofenac rapidly reduced pain and improved function in patients with moderate to severe osteoarthritis-related knee pain. The clinical findings suggest that this treatment approach may be used as a conservative, non-invasive treatment option for patients with knee osteoarthritis."

The study, entitled "Sustained Acoustic Medicine Combined with A Diclofenac Ultrasound Coupling Patch for the Rapid Symptomatic Relief of Knee Osteoarthritis: Multi-Site Clinical Efficacy Study" included a number of clinicians from the New York Metro and Upstate NY.

The research study is available in full here.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com

