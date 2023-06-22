Sam Bennett, Set to Tee Off at Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut

News provided by

Suncast Corporation

22 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

CROMWELL, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the only PGA TOUR stop in New England, the Travelers Championship will officially tee off with round 1 on Thursday, June 22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Fresh off his professional major debut at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles last weekend, Sam Bennett, Suncast Corporation's sponsored golfer, will tee off at 2:00 P.M. ET on Thursday alongside Zecheng Dou and Ludvig Aberg.

"From the west coast to the east coast – this is professional golf and I'm enjoying the opportunities. It's a dream come true," said Bennett.

The course, TPC River Highlands, is one of the shortest courses on the tour at only 6,852 yards. When asked about the course length, Bennett said, "I'm a fan of this golf course and I look forward to the challenge this week. Regardless of the length of the course, it's about finding the fairway off the tee and giving yourself chances to score."

Fans can live stream the championship on ESPN+. Golf Channel will also carry the live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. ET, with CBS taking over live coverage from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. ET.

"On behalf of Suncast Corporation, I want to express our continued excitement as we watch his professional career unfold and we wish him the best of luck at the Travelers Championship," said Tom Tisbo, owner and executive chairman of Suncast Corporation.

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial® Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of their extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing, outdoor storage, lawn and garden, planters, snow tools, deck and patio accessories, outdoor furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage, and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major ecommerce providers. 

