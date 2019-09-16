Sam Chi Confirmed to Speak at CoinGeek, Seoul, October 1-2 @ Le Meridien

SEOUL and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Entertainment guru turned-blockchain-entrepreneur, Sam Chi, is the most recent confirmed speaker at CoinGeek's 4th bitcoin business conference. Professionals from all corners of the finance and bitcoin world are coming to learn about the exciting developments on the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

Bitcoin SV is the only coin with a blockchain that scales (now), has utility (now) and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on.

Sam Chi, principle of Landmark Entertainment Asia, noted for their investment in the acclaimed Korean film Oldboy, has also produced some English language films including Korean-American indies Gook, and Ktown Cowboys that premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival. His most recent film is the mainstream animated feature Animal Crackers, starring John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, Sylvester Stallone and Sir Ian McKellen.

In addition to that, Sam has also teamed up with Simon Fuller (Producer of "American Idol") to create the first global pop band, Now United.

Within the blockchain sphere Sam has invested not only in mining but has produced the fastest mining machine "chips" (7 nano as of today) and looks to move all of his resources into blockchain tech, in the hope of making the planet a better place.

For the complete speakers list please see https://coingeek.com/conferences/seoul-conference/speakers/.

The agenda for the event is at https://coingeek.com/conferences/seoul-conference/agenda/.

Tickets are available at https://coingeek.com/conferences/seoul-conference/buy-tickets/.

For more information please see www.coingeekconference.com.

For press needs in the Western Hemisphere, please contact:

Susan von Seggern

susan@susanvonseggern.com

Tel: +1-213-840-0077

or on Telegram Susan VonSeggern.

For the Eastern Hemisphere please contact:

Ed Pownall

ed@pownall.eu

+44-7825-064776

SOURCE CoinGeek