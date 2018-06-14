Sam F. Hamra Recognized for Lifelong Dedication to Philanthropy

Mr. Hamra is an attorney and is the Founder & Chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants (Wendy's, Panera Bread and Noodles & Company) in Missouri, Chicago and Boston, the Holiday Inn Express Hotel (Lewisville, Texas), co-owner of the Comfort Inn Hotel (Springfield, Missouri) and various real estate projects in Missouri, Illinois, Massachusetts and Texas.

The son of a Lebanese immigrant, Mr. Hamra was born and grew up in Steele, Missouri, graduated from Gulf Coast Military Academy, earned degrees from University of Missouri, business (1954) and law (1959), served as an officer in the U.S. Army 2nd Armored Calvary Regiment in Germany and Ft. Meade, Maryland (1954-1956), appointed by the President to serve as U.S. Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Western Missouri, which included Fort Leonard Wood and Knob Noster Air Force Base (1997-2003).

Practiced with Miller, Fairman & Sanford Law Firm in Springfield, partnered with John Crow, before combining his law practice and business operations in his new 27,000 square foot Hamra Plaza Office Building (2002).

Served on the first St. James Episcopal Church Vestry (board) in building St. James Episcopal Church (1959).

As Nixa's City Attorney (1965-1970), he was instrumental in building the City's Electrical Distribution System. As Branson's governmental relations attorney (1991-2005), he secured funding for widening from 2 lanes to 4 lanes of Highway 65 from Christian County line to Branson.

He was instrumental in obtaining funding for the widening from 2 lanes to 4 lanes of Chestnut Expressway in Springfield from Highway 65 to Kansas Avenue (1978).

Mr. Hamra was the driving negotiating force, making possible Cox Hospital's purchase from Hospital Corporation of America, the Springfield Community Hospital and 40 acres north of Cox, allowing Cox Hospital to expand extensively.

Served on Boards of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Cox Hospital (President, 1986-1987), University of Missouri Jefferson Club Trustees (Chairman, 1988-1992), Harry S. Truman Library Institute, and Naples, Florida Bear's Paw Country Club (President, 2010).

Served as Charter President of the Rotary Club of Springfield Southeast (1967), Founding Member of OakStar Bank (2005); serves on the Foundation Board for Ozarks Technical Community College, where the "Sam and June Hamra Family Library" is located (2008).

The company maintains the Hamra's Employees Reaching Out (Hero) fund, with Hamra family matching dollar for dollar employees' contributions for emergency relief, having raised over $1.2 million dollars and paying employees over $500,000.

Recipient of the Missourian Award (2001). Recipient of the University of Missouri "Distinguished Service Award," (Outstanding Alumni of the Year) (2003), and The University of Missouri Law School "Citation of Merit Award," (The highest Alumni Award bestowed by the Law School) (2003). Elected to the "Missouri Academy of Squires (2004).

Recipient of Wendy's International "Dave Thomas Founders Award" for the Outstanding Franchisee of the Year (2009), Recipient of the Excellence in Business Award by Ozarks Technical Community College (2010), Recipient of the Springfield Business Journal Lifetime Achievement in Business Award (2010), Recipient of the Springfield Business Journal – Charter Class: "20 Men of the Year Award" (2011), Recipient of the Springfield Missouri Bar Association (SMBA) "President's Award" (2013), Inducted into Wendy's International Hall of Fame (2013) and Recipient of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame President's Award (2014).

The dedication of the "Sam F. Hamra Center for Justice" new 11,000-square foot building honoring Mr. Hamra's organizing and serving as the First Board Chairman of Legal Services of Southern Missouri in 1976, which now serves 43 Southern Missouri counties with 18 full-time attorneys. (2012).

Instrumental, along with the Harmon-Meek Art Gallery of Naples, Florida, in donating over $600,000 of valuable original art paintings to several universities and colleges (2014).

The dedication of the "Sam and June Hamra Family Garden," Cox Hospital (2015), where Hamra Enterprises makes a large annual contribution to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Served as Chairman of the Committee, which raised $172,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (2016).

Donated $800,000 for purchase of land for the construction of The Kitchen Homeless Family Shelter on the O'Reilly Campus (2017).

Missouri State University (MSU) dedicated the "June S. Hamra Recital Hall" in honor of Mr. Hamra's wife, June Hamra, for her MSU board services and her long-time singing career (2017).

Hamra Enterprises was named 2017 Philanthropic Business of the Year by Springfield Business Journal.

Recipient of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce's "Springfieldian of The Year" award on January 26, 2018, which is the Chamber of Commerce's most prestigious annual award honoring Sam Hamra for his outstanding community service, excellence in his field and his long-time dedication to improve the quality of life for Springfield and its citizens.

In addition to spending time with his wife, June, their four children, Sam III, Karen, Mike and Jackie; 10 grandchildren, Cindie, John, Robbie, Katie, Andrew, Gabrielle, Melanie, Brooke, Max and Zack; and three great grandsons, Kaiden, Sawyer and Scout, he enjoys playing golf, collecting and donating art.

The wisdom of Mr. Hamra's dear friend, Danny Thomas, has always resonated with him: "Success has nothing to do with what you gain in life or accomplish for yourself. It is what you do for others."

Fred Marks, CEO and editor-in-chief, said: "Sam F. Hamra was selected by the Marquis Who's Who organization to receive the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award. He is featured in the first Lifetime Achievement Publication and in the "Marquis Millennium Magazine," and his photo is on the cover of both magazines."

