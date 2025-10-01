Sam Heughan Unveils Distillery in His Hometown of Galloway, Scotland

GALLOWAY, Scotland, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Heughan, actor, philanthropist and owner of The Sassenach Spirits, has announced the launch of his new distillery in his hometown of Galloway, south of Scotland. Galloway Distillery founded by Heughan and his business partner Alex Norouzi, has been a personal dream of Heughan's. With the establishment of a Brand Home for the hugely successful Sassenach brand and the acquisition of the local brand Hills & Harbour (where the Sassenach Gin is produced), Sam and the distillery team will significantly develop and expand the visitor offering over the coming 12-14 months, so that it becomes a signature attraction and an ultimate destination for the South of Scotland.

"Galloway is an inspirational place. It has unique heritage, folklore, landscapes, and people. Very accessible yet remains an undiscovered and ancient land. I created the Galloway Distillery to return to my roots and give back to the land where I was born. My purpose is to shine a light on this unsung corner of Scotland, that has so much to offer," Heughan said. "This represents a true homecoming and new chapter, in the pursuit of fine Scottish spirits from this undiscovered and exceptional land, in the south of Scotland," he added.

Since the launch of The Sassenach blended scotch whisky in 2021 (Spirit of Home Edition), the search for the spiritual home of The Sassenach began. With the growing demand for visitation and the introduction of The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin in 2023, the development of The Galloway Distillery concludes that journey.

"The Galloway region is one of Scotland's undisputed gems, that blends natural beauty, rich history, and warm hospitality," added Alex Norouzi. "For visitors, it offers the perfect start to explore the gateway to Scotland."

With bold new expansion plans, approved for an extended phase with even more responsible, efficient and sustainable Distillery, the Galloway Distillery promises to deliver a cleaner and smarter way to grow and create spirits with net zero design to house all production. Powered by green energy and uniquely harnessing the local wind for cooling the distilling process, The Galloway Distillery is capable of producing 200k PLA per annum of new make spirit for Galloway Scotch Whisky.

Currently the portfolio consists of The Sassenach, Blended Scotch Whisky and The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin, launched in 2021 and 2023 respectively. The Galloway Distillery will celebrate its first release with The Sassenach Finest Scottish Vodka, scheduled for November 2025.

