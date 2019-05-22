Sam Houston Launches a 12-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Houston Bourbon Whiskey has launched a second release of a 12-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The second release will be available in select US Markets – Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, New York, Colorado, Maryland, Washington DC and Virginia. Bottled at 98 proof and priced at $99.99 a 750ml, the new batches of Sam Houston were curated under the watchful eyes of Steve Nally, John Hargrove and the team at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

Sam Houston 12 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey - Release No.2

The new batches of Sam Houston were crafted from a rare, premium bourbon reserve. The bourbon was aged for a minimum of 12 years in new American White Oak barrels, charred at #4 level and was held to the highest scrutiny for quality, flavor and complexity. Each barrel was hand-chosen, and the current release has been crafted in extremely small batches, using only 3 barrels at a time. Each bottle is individually hand-labeled with specific aging notes and numbered.

To see more about the barrel selection process with the team at Bardstown Bourbon Company, please watch the video at www.samhoustonbourbonwhiskey.com.

In late 2018, the first release of Sam Houston 12-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was launched in two markets – Texas and Tennessee.

These premium, perfectly aged, well-crafted bourbons are offered in tribute to the life of Sam Houston. He was well-respected as one of the great political men of his day, serving as a congressman, the president of the Republic of Texas and the governor of two states – Texas and Tennessee.

To learn more about Sam Houston Bourbon Whiskey, please visit: www.SamHoustonBourbonWhiskey.com, www.instagram.com/SamHoustonBourbon or www.facebook.com/SamHoustonBourbon.

