Sam Nazarian, sbe And Disruptive Restaurant Group Relaunch Elevated Dining Concept Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails At Legendary Nightlife Venue Hyde Sunset

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of global hospitality empire sbe, along with his restaurant and nightlife group devoted to the development of visionary concepts and award-winning culinary experiences DRG (Disruptive Restaurant Group), announces the reemergence of Hollywood nightlife pillar, Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails. Opened on September 17 with a refreshed interior design, Hyde offers a new dinner menu that serves elevated interpretations of classic Italian dishes. A charming, open-air eatery by day and a trendy, party destination by night, Hyde is open Thursday through Saturday for dinner service and transforms into the beloved Hyde nightclub once the meal is finished.

"Since opening Hyde Sunset in 2003, the nightclub emerged as a cultural touchstone in Los Angeles. Early on, Hyde became a true reflection and representation of Los Angeles' buzzing nightlife scene for the city's tastemakers," reflected Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe. "When we first started to discuss reopening Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails, we knew we wanted to stay true to the qualities that made Hyde an iconic destination, but we also know that evolving with the times is essential. To celebrate our reopening, in addition to updating our interiors, we've transformed our dinner menu to now offer an incredible collection of refined Italian dishes provide a reimagined evening for those looking to experience Hyde through a different lens."

In addition to serving the late-night crowd, the new dinner menu at Hyde enables guests to start their evening at the nightclub earlier, as the extensive menu offers a variety of starters, pastas, main dishes and sides. Inspired by classic Italian cuisine and served with a modern twist, the new menu at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails was created to appeal to Hyde's tastemaker clientele. Items that best reflect the kitchen's respect for tradition while insisting on innovation include the Frito Misto and Sunset Chopped, as well as the Spicy Lobster Spaghetti and Chicken Parmesan to Share. The team at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails enlisted award-winning mixologist, Yael Vengroff, sbe's Head of Bars & Mixology Programming to refresh Hyde's cocktail offerings. In addition to helming the bar program of Disruptive Restaurant Group's Katsuya and S Bar, Vengroff has run the bar program at Los Angeles cocktail hotspots Harvard & Stone and the Spare Room. Vengroff, known throughout Los Angeles for her innovative craft cocktails, has created a thrilling new cocktail list with standout offerings such as the bell pepper infused Highway to Bell, the Picnic featuring watermelon, tequila, St. Germain and Mezcal, and the Lost on Sunset – a mix of blanco tequila, pineapple, lime, tonic and celery bitters.

To make reservations and for more information visit https://www.sbe.com/nightlife/hyde/hyde-sunset.

8117 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Thursday – Saturday | 6 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

sbe.com/nightlife/hyde/hyde-sunset | @hydesunset

About DRG, Disruptive Restaurant Group

DRG, Disruptive Restaurant Group, incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants within the portfolio include Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, as well as upcoming concepts Sa'Moto by Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Casa Dani by Michelin Chef Dani Garcia and the much-anticipated Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails opening this fall at sbe's famed nightclub Hyde Sunset.

