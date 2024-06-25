Sam Peterson Joins Truckstop as Chief Technology Officer

BOISE, Idaho, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop is pleased to announce Sam Peterson has joined the leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the company's software engineering, infrastructure, and security, as well as driving technology initiatives and future innovations.

Sam Peterson, Chief Technology Officer, Truckstop

Peterson brings over two decades of experience in spearheading technological advancements across various industries. Prior to joining Truckstop, he held key leadership positions at companies such as Boats Group, Open English, and Overstock.com, where he played pivotal roles in driving technological advancements and scaling system architecture to meet the demands of rapidly evolving markets.

"Throughout my career, technology has always been at the heart of everything I do, and I am committed to driving trusted software solutions that will enhance our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to Truckstop customers," said Peterson. "Together with our talented team, I look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible and spearheading advancements in the freight transportation industry."

"Sam is an accomplished technology leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and delivering results in high-growth environments," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "We look forward to leveraging his diverse experience in leading the development and implementation of essential technological initiatives."

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

