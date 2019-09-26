Sam Raimi Returns To New York Comic Con With R-Rated Version Of 'The Grudge'

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of Screen Gems' and Stage 6 Films' release of The Grudge on January 3, 2020, the cast and filmmakers will discuss the film for the first time as they address fans on a panel at New York Comic Con. The panel includes the film's producer, Sam Raimi, along with director Nicolas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother, Piercing) and cast members Betty Gilpin ("Glow"), Lin Shaye (Insidious), and Andrea Riseborough. The panel will take place on Thursday, October 3rd at 4 p.m. ET on the Main Stage at the Javits Center.

"I'm very excited to attend New York Comic Con and there's no better way than to go with this amazing cast and crew," said producer Sam Raimi. "I can't wait to finally share some truly wicked footage with the country's biggest Grudge fans."

The film is directed by Nicolas Pesce, with a screenplay by Nicolas Pesce, and story by Nicolas Pesce and Jeff Buhler based on the film Ju-On: The Grudge written and directed by Takashi Shimizu. Produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Taka Ichise. Executive producers are Nathan Kahane, Erin Westerman, Brady Fujikawa, Andrew Pfeffer, Roy Lee, Doug Davison, John Powers Middleton, and Schuyler Weiss. The film stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, with Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver.

