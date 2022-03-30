Sam Sealey Joins LITEMINT LLC As Strategic Advisor

LEWES, Del., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Litemint LLC is thrilled to welcome Sam Sealey as Strategic Advisor to accelerate its mission, develop its vision and expand its footprint in the burgeoning and fast-growing NFT space.

"I was privileged to meet Sam during the 2019 Stellar Meridian conference in Mexico and since, I have always valued his insights, passion, friendship, and expertise. Sam has been a key supporter of Litemint since day one and we had the opportunity to join forces on many successful projects and events. We share the same vision and passion, and I am so honored that he accepted to join us as Strategic Advisor. I cannot be more excited for the future of Litemint!" said Frederic Rezeau, CEO of Litemint.

Sam is the founder of Stellar Global and leads the Digital Assets practice at The Digital Economist - a global impact ecosystem building insights, products, services and programs with a human-centered paradigm, where there, he is part of the joint work with IBM on tokenization of renewable energy assets, serving as a catalyst for the convergence of digital assets and sustainability. With over ten years of experience in the digital assets space with a keen focus on sustainable protocols and projects designed to help advance financial inclusion and expand economic opportunity, he runs a series of live interviews and crypto meetups to build international collaborations to support Web 3.0 founders.

"It was clear to me from day one that Fred's vision was revolutionary. The best part is that we're barely scratching the surface of his magnum opus which is Litemint. The gaming industry is estimated at over $300Billion while the NFT market surpassed $18Billion with no deceleration in sight. The focus now is on connecting decentralized gaming and NFTs into the lives of the untapped global audience that have yet to realize that these digital assets have far more capabilities than sitting dormant in a wallet. As a key to Web3 we have the potential to design an entirely new economic model and merge the connections between recognized brands and Fortune 500 companies with blockchain."

LITEMINT™ is a tech company that breaks barriers and creates innovative products to connect creators, collectors, crypto enthusiasts and gamers to unique experiences. By building the first NFT marketplace on the eco-friendly Stellar network, LITEMINT opened up the world of NFTs to everyone and allowed users to enjoy low, flat fees to mint and securely trade their digital assets. Litemint acquired Stellarport, the renowned Stellar DEX portal and wallet service, in January 2020.

