SAM Seamless Network Enables Telenet to Become the First European ISP Providing IoT Security for Its Subscribers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Seamless Network, the software-only, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution for unmanaged networks, today announced a partnership agreement with Telenet Group , the largest provider of cable broadband services in Belgium. SAM will provide Telenet's broadband subscribers with smart security across their home network, made available to their customers via the operator's Safespot offering.

The agreement with Telenet Group represents the first direct partnership deal for SAM with a European service provider. The company's technology is already integrated on parts of the network of Bezeq, Israel's largest telecommunications operator. SAM is also currently operating pilot programs with additional top tier service providers in Europe and North America.

Dann Rogge - VP Product and Customer Journey at Telenet said, "Cyber security is a growing concern for the global Internet community. We all understand the need to protect our computers with anti-malware. However, with the proliferation of IoT devices in our homes and offices, we are exposing ourselves to a new generation of cyber threats. That seemingly innocent smart thermostat can be the perfect gateway to your smartphone, computer or that hard disk where you keep all your personal memories or business documents. Together with SAM, we are able to offer our customers a powerful yet simple solution to protect their connected devices, at home or in the office."

Gartner estimates that there will be 25 billion IoT devices in use by 2021, many lacking sufficient security features. Online hackers can exploit these devices and steal personal data by attacking home networks. With a proliferation in the number of smart home devices, from TVs and speakers to light switches and doorbells, consumers may not have the skills, tools or mindfulness to protect themselves from such attacks. Telecoms companies who deploy SAM's technology provide protection to all smart devices in homes on their networks without any action required by consumers. SAM's offering also enriches the business value proposition for network operators and ISPs by delivering network visibility, management capabilities and creating new revenue streams with additional services.

SAM's cybersecurity software protects unmanaged networks (such as home, SMBs, SOHO or 5G networks), and all associated connected devices directly at the source of entry at the ISPs via the router. The software is installed on top of any gateway (including legacy and pre-market), without involving additional labor. It has an ultra-light footprint and does not require any extra hardware or additions to be installed on the connected devices.

"As IoT in the home continues to grow, so do threats to home security and data privacy. Home networks are fast becoming just as vulnerable to cyberattacks as businesses," said Sivan Rauscher, CEO and Co-Founder of SAM. "We're excited to be able to bring SAM's security solution to Telenet, illustrating the company's commitment to innovation. Their customers will now be able to enjoy online activities with complete peace of mind."

Telenet has packaged SAM's security service to customers via their Safespot offering, incorporating an advanced antivirus protection that can be installed on all laptops, tablets and smartphones in the home. Safepot scans traffic and highlights any suspicious behaviour of appliances connected to the home network, empowering users to block any device that appears to be compromised as well as phishing emails and fake adverts.

About SAM:

SAM provides a software-based security solution that integrates seamlessly with any platform and protects local area networks by securing the gateway and all of its connected devices. Installed remotely on existing gateways, SAM doesn't require any additional hardware or a technician to provide comprehensive network security. The solution is offered as a service, allowing users to have the enterprise-grade protection including virtually patching vulnerabilities such as KRACK and other high-level, targeted attacks. SAM works with leading chipset manufacturers, including Intel, to provide network security from the source.

To learn more about SAM, visit www.SecuringSam.com

