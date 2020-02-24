SAM Seamless Network Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Seamless Network, the intuitive security system for smart networks is proud to announce we have won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT) Award.

Sivan Rauscher, CEO of SAM who was named one of the Top 10 Women Founders in Cloud, by the CloudNow awards earlier this month, said, "We're thrilled to receive this prestigious and coveted cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine. With between 7-8 cyber attacks that we are seeing on unmanaged networks per day, and the increase in IoT devices, the need for protection on home, office and SMB networks is more prevalent than ever. We are thrilled to be recognized as an Infosec Innovator and leaders in the industry."

"SAM Seamless Network embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ To set up a meeting with SAM at RSA, click here .

About SAM Seamless Network

SAM provides a software-based security solution that integrates seamlessly with any platform and protects local area networks by securing the gateway and all of its connected devices. Installed remotely on existing gateways, SAM doesn't require any additional hardware or a technician to provide comprehensive network security. The solution is offered as a service, allowing users to have the enterprise-grade protection including virtually patching vulnerabilities such as KRACK and other high-level, targeted attacks. SAM works with leading chipset manufacturers, including Intel, to provide network security from the source. To learn more about SAM, visit www.SecuringSam.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

Media Contact:

Gina Shaffer

US: +1-(707)-533-1504

IL: +(972)-54-649-3485

gina@siliconvpr.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Mae Llemit, Director of Marketing

Email: marketing@cyberdefensemediagroup.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE SAM Seamless Network