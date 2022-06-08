Company receives two "Global Infosec Awards" from Cyber Defense Magazine and a "Fortress Cyber Security Award" from the Business Intelligence Group -- all awards pertain to the needs of SMB and consumer networks

TEL-AVIV, Israel, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Seamless Network (SAM), the global leader of security and intelligence services for unmanaged networks and IoTs, today announced the company won three cybersecurity awards during the RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco, the world's leading cybersecurity event, which concludes tomorrow.

SAM Seamless Network Wins Three Cybersecurity Awards during RSA 2022 in San Francisco

SAM won two Global Infosec Awards for 2022, sponsored by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), in the categories of "Unique SMB Cybersecurity" products and the "Editor's Choice – Internet of Things (IoT) Security." In addition, SAM has been named as the winner in the Network Security category of the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards, sponsored by the Business Intelligence Group.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the CDM Global Infosec Awards, which honor industry innovators with products and services with unique and compelling value propositions. The Fortress Cyber Security Awards identify and reward the world's leading products keeping data and digital assets safe among growing threats within the digital landscape for households and SMBs.

SAM previously won a Global Infosec Award in 2020, in the "Most Innovative Internet of Things

Cyber Security Solutions" category.

In response to trends within the industry, SAM has been studying the behavior of devices for years, building a huge database of 460 million devices and communication patterns. In this manner the company continuously assesses the risk a new IoT device might introduce to a specific network in real-time. The company's understanding of tomorrow's threats, delivery of seamless IoT security and deep visibility solutions with no impact on performance are at the core of SAM's promise to its customers. In its growing coverage of securing unmanaged devices and networks, SAM continues to fight against compromises related to the security of individuals and businesses alike, while improving customer experience and enabling business growth for telecom providers.

The leading provider of cloud-native security and intelligence services for unmanaged networks and connected devices, covering upwards of 460 million devices globally. With its intuitive AI technology, SAM addresses the challenges of our hyperconnected world, in which an explosion of IoT devices exposes potential attack surfaces for companies and consumers alike. SAM's device-agnostic software provides deep network visibility to protect against sophisticated cyber-attacks in real-time and prevent the spread of zero-day attacks. By using its unique cloud-based device and threat intelligence, SAM studies and identifies the behavior of every device to create customized protection for all home and SMB users, forming a bulletproof network.

