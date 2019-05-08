SAM Seamless Networks Joins Prpl Foundation to Develop Joint IoT Security Standards

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Seamless Network, the intuitive security system for smart home networks today announced it has joined Prpl Foundation , an open-source community-driven consortium with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the IoT and smart society of the future. The membership in Prpl is in addition to SAMs participation in RDK-B, which standardizes software functionalities for broadband devices.

As IoT legislation becomes more prioritized, it has become critical to consolidate security requirements and implement security standards on IoT and smart devices. "Prpl's goal is to develop an open-source community to support and enable the security of embedded IoT and smart devices and networks. SAM is founded by a team of security experts and their experience with service providers, CPE technology, consumer needs, AI capabilities and unique IoT offering supports our goals," said Art Swift, President, Prpl Foundation.

"The current legislation being discussed requires the basic minimum to secure IoT and smart devices, but often manufacturers aren't able to implement even these due to a lack of understanding and know-how," said Sivan Rauscher, CEO and Co-Founder of SAM. "We are excited to be a part of Prpl and to help drive security requirements and bring a deeper level of understanding on threats and vulnerabilities so manufacturers can build secure devices."

SAM Seamless Network was founded by former cyber specialists in the Israeli army, who served in the most elite units, including 8200. The Company completed a $12m Series A financing round in November 2018 led by Intel Capital, with participation from ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), Dave Dewalt's NightDragon, and Blumberg Capital. SAM's cybersecurity software is the first-field proven solution to protect local area networks and all of their connected devices directly at the source of entry at the ISPs via the router.

About prpl Foundation

prpl (pronounced "purple") is a community driven, non-profit organization with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the IoT and smart society of the future. prpl represents leaders in the technology industry investing in innovation in efficiency, portability and compatibility for the good of a broad community of developers, businesses and consumers.

About SAM:

SAM provides a software-based security solution that integrates seamlessly with any platform and protects local area networks by securing the gateway and all of its connected devices. Installed remotely on existing gateways, SAM doesn't require any additional hardware or a technician to provide comprehensive network security. The solution is offered as a service, allowing users to have the enterprise-grade protection including virtually patching vulnerabilities such as KRACK and other high-level, targeted attacks. SAM works with leading chipset manufacturers, including Intel, to provide network security from the source. To learn more about SAM, visit www.SecuringSam.com

