SAM (Smartleaf Asset Management) announces automated sub-advisory rebalancing service for customized, tax-optimized accounts with Private Advisors Group (PAG) as launch client

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM (Smartleaf Asset Management LLC) announces the launch of its automated subadvisory rebalancing service, which leverages the pioneering automated rebalancing platform of its parent company, Smartleaf, Inc. SAM enables advisors to offer customized, tax-optimized UMA portfolios, including those with direct index cores, for all their clients, from the largest to the smallest. Customization options include custom asset allocation, custom product mix, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) screens. Tax management services include tax sensitive transition, ongoing tax loss harvesting and ongoing gains deferral. SAM clients can use their firm's proprietary asset allocation and security models, or take advantage of SAM's open-architecture, third-party models

SAM's launch client is the Private Advisor Group (PAG), one of the fastest growing national RIA's in the industry. James Sullivan, Head of Technology Solutions at PAG, noted, "We are delighted to be partnering with SAM. This team has leveraged the latest in technology to create a sub advisor that's competitively differentiated in the market today. We are thrilled to add SAM to our extensive technology platform and allow us to stay one step ahead of the evolving and ever changing needs of our clients."

"Our goal is to enable every advisor to have every one of their accounts managed with the same level of customization and tax management that was once the exclusive preserve of ultra-high networth investors," said Gerard A. Michael, President and co-founder of Smartleaf Inc. and SAM. "At the same, we want to free advisors to spend more time with clients and prospects. SAM makes this possible," he added.

Wealth Management and RIA firms can use SAM's sub-advisory to offer highly personalized portfolios to their more demanding clients, clients looking to add values-based and ESG screens, and clients with complex tax needs. They can also outsource smaller accounts to SAM that otherwise may not be getting the attention they deserve.

Asset Management firms can leverage SAM to offer direct index, highly personalized and tax-optimized versions of their existing portfolio strategies, delivered easily and cost effectively.

SAM is currently live for clients on the Interactive Broker custody platform, with availability for clients at Schwab, TD and Fidelity.

About PAG

Private Advisor Group is one of the fastest-growing RIA firms in the nation. As of December 31, 2020, the firm manages over $20 billion in assets under management (AUM) and currently supports over 650 advisors in 37 states across the U.S.

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG provides industry-leading tools and technology to independent advisors and investors that are focused on fiduciary adherence, compliance, and a client-centric approach. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

About SAM

SAM (Smartleaf Asset Management LLC) is a fully owned subsidiary of Smartleaf, Inc, whose automated rebalancing workflow platform helps its clients deliver custom, direct index and tax-efficient portfolios at scale. SAM is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor that operates Smartleaf Inc. software to automate unified managed account rebalancing and trade execution services. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information on SAM, visit www.SmartleafAM.com

