Sam The Concrete Man Partners with Leading Private Equity Firm to Expand Franchise Growth

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam The Concrete Man, North America's largest concrete franchise specializing in residential and commercial services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Eagle Merchant, a private equity firm recognized for its focus in franchise investments.

Since 2019 Sam The Concrete Man has grown to over 80 locations across the US and Canada. The partnership with Eagle Merchant will enable the company to scale even further, positioning them for substantial growth and expansion.

Sam The Concrete Man has partnered with Eagle Merchant to expand its resources and double its franchise locations, bringing top-quality residential and commercial concrete services to even more customers.

CEO Todd Stewart will retain his role in Sam The Concrete Man, remaining deeply involved in the company's growth and overseeing new initiatives to enhance systems and processes. Stewart expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Eagle Merchant will allow us to take Sam The Concrete Man to new heights. We're excited to bring more value to our customers with an expanded service footprint and tailored offerings in local communities."

Eagle Merchant, with over $1 billion in investments in consumer and commercial service businesses, brings deep expertise in helping franchise-based companies reach their full potential. By fostering relationship driven collaboration, Eagle supports businesses in achieving long-term growth and innovation.

As part of this partnership, Sam The Concrete Man aims to double its franchise locations within the next year and continue steady expansion in the years that follow. Through the additional resources provided by Eagle Merchant, Sam The Concrete Man will enhance training and support for franchise owners, ensuring they have the tools needed to build successful businesses and provide world-class customer service and support. "Our corporate and franchise development teams are fully prepared to support our franchise owners as we enter this next phase of growth," Stewart added.

With roots dating back to 1989, Sam The Concrete Man provides high-quality residential and limited commercial concrete services, offering fair pricing and a professional, transparent customer experience. With a comprehensive operational model that includes internal marketing, a contact center, and dedicated operations teams, the company continues to deliver world-class concrete solutions across the U.S. and Canada.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Sam The Concrete Man, as it sets out to reach more communities and expand its reputation for excellence in concrete services.

For more information about Sam The Concrete Man please visit: SamTheConcreteMan.com

For franchise opportunities, please visit: SamTheConcreteManFranchise.com

Media Contact: Mike Perry

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sam The Concrete Man