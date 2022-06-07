SAM THE CONCRETE MAN SEEKS TO AWARD 33 NEW FRANCHISE LOCATIONS BY THE END OF 2022 ACROSS KEY U.S. MARKETS

With nearly 40 agreements awarded already in 2022, the leading concrete franchisor is on track to more than double its network size for a second consecutive year

DENVER, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam the Concrete Man , the country's leading residential and commercial concrete franchise, announced today its goal to award at least 33 more new franchise agreements by the end of 2022. This new goal follows a record 36 agreements signed already this year, which already exceeds the total number of agreements awarded by the brand in 2021 when Sam the Concrete Man effectively doubled in size in just one year of development.

Key U.S. markets being targeted by the Sam the Concrete Man franchise development team for its continued expansion in 2022 include but are not limited to:

Chicago

Detroit

Hartford, Conn.

Huntsville, Ala.

Memphis, Tenn.

New Orleans

Oklahoma City

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Portland, Ore.

Providence, R.I.

Seattle

Sam the Concrete Man, which has become one of the fastest-growing home improvement franchises in the U.S., is looking to surpass 100 locations by the end of 2022 after entering this year just over 50 locations strong.

"Sam the Concrete Man strives to create great experiences for both our customers and our franchise owners, and the accelerated expansion we are experiencing serves as a testament to the positive impact of this collective focus," says Ronnie Musick, Vice President of Franchise Development at Sam The Concrete Man. "We've already attracted a group of talented new franchise owners this year and look forward to partnering with even more in the coming months. With our proven business model, Sam the Concrete Man is primed for success in our target development markets and beyond."

Sam the Concrete Man provides quality residential and commercial concrete services for a variety of concrete projects. Services include designing and installing concrete driveways, patios, porches, walkways, steps, garage and basement floors, hot tubs, shed pads, stamped and colored concrete, sealing and more.

According to a report from BlueWeave Consulting, the home improvement market grosses over $300 billion globally and is on track to grow 6.40% annually through 2028. As a unique provider in this growing space, the future is especially bright for Sam The Concrete Man.

Sam the Concrete Man franchising investments start around $87,000. Interested candidates should visit SamTheConcreteManFranchise.com for more information.

About Sam the Concrete Man

Founded in 1989 in Colorado by Sam Wilkins, Sam the Concrete Man is a proven concrete franchise spanning across the U.S. The company's services include residential and commercial flatwork and concrete projects crafted to the highest standard. Headquartered in Denver, Sam the Concrete Man made its mark in Colorado and has now expanded into 24 out of the 50 U.S. states with plans for expansion across North America by 2024. Sam the Concrete Man is always looking to expand its network with candidates who are motivated and eager to uphold the franchise's brand reputation of providing high-quality and versatile concrete services at fair prices.

SOURCE Sam the Concrete Man