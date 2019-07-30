Sam Villa Aligns With Tippy To Financially Empower Stylists

Tippy's unique software enables service professionals, such as stylists, to collect higher tips and have them deposited into their personal bank accounts daily. By using the customer facing terminals and Mobile App for service providers, Tippy allows salon owners to effectively reduce credit card processing fees.

Tippy's digital tipping platform includes a Mobile App, branded kiosk, digital dashboard summarizing transactions, and technical support from Tippy's Success Agent Program.

Tippy will also be featured on samvilla.com, as well as all social channels. And, select educational seminars will highlight Tippy's financial empowerment tools. The Sam Villa brand's impressive social network will be instrumental in reaching thousands of salon professionals.

"Financially empowering a stylist helps motivate them to create an overall positive experience for the client," says Villa. "Tippy also eliminates any awkwardness for clients when tipping their stylist."

ABOUT TIPPY

Tippy is a digital tipping solution built for industry professionals by industry professionals. Tippy's disruptive technology offers a suite of tools reducing salon owners' processing fees and improving service providers' tips, helping them to meet and exceed financial goals. Tippy is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. For more information, visit MeetTippy.com .

ABOUT SAM VILLA

Website: www.samvilla.com; Facebook: @SamVillaPros ; YouTube: @SamVillaHair; Twitter: @SamVillaPro; Instagram: @SamVillaHair; Pinterest: @SamVillaHair.

