SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet Awarded JEMS Hot Product

The SAM XT was selected after a team of 12 JEMS appointed judges consisting of EMS product specialists, physicians, educators, managers and paramedics reviewed 64 products by 52 companies designed to not only improve the ability to deliver optimal emergency medical care to critically ill and injured patients, but that also allow EMS agencies to do it safely, more efficiently and with enhanced comfort for the patient. All products were evaluated based on four distinct categories including originality, functionality, ease of use, and need in the EMS setting.

SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet Features

Introduced in 2017, the SAM XT offers:

Rapid A pplication : SAM XT's innovative design requires fewer windlass turns and adjustments that enable easier, faster training and intuitive use.

: SAM XT's innovative design requires fewer windlass turns and adjustments that enable easier, faster training and intuitive use. Slack Control: SAM XT's TRUFORCE™ Buckle technology auto-locks to eliminate nearly all tourniquet slack by incorporating innovative baseline force control, activating locking prongs.

SAM XT's TRUFORCE™ Buckle technology auto-locks to eliminate nearly all tourniquet slack by incorporating innovative baseline force control, activating locking prongs. Durability : Meets MIL-STD 810G standards for increased durability.

: Meets MIL-STD 810G standards for increased durability. Distributed Pressure and Support: Made of 100% nylon, SAM XT's TRUFLEX™ Plate distributes force as targeted circumferential pressure while providing additional support for the metal windlass rod.

Made of 100% nylon, SAM XT's TRUFLEX™ Plate distributes force as targeted circumferential pressure while providing additional support for the metal windlass rod. Reliable Strength and Stability : The metal windlass rod is machined of lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum, giving it reliable strength and stability.

: The metal windlass rod is machined of lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum, giving it reliable strength and stability. Weather-Resistant Material: The weather-resistant, night vision-optimized time band allows reliable and secure usage in all environments.

The weather-resistant, night vision-optimized time band allows reliable and secure usage in all environments. All-Weather Precision Strap: The all-weather precision strap is made of single-layer nylon webbing and features intervaled holes that allow the TRUFORCE™ Buckle to lock securely in place at the proper amount of pressure.

JEMS Editor-in-Chief and EMS Today Conference Chairman A.J. Heightman said, "There were an amazing group of Hot Product submissions for our reviewers to review and rate this year. All of the products reviewed were extremely innovative and well designed for the EMS industry, showing that our industry is keeping pace with the current science of emergency medicine and developing or upgrading their products to stay out in front of the science and technology curve."

ABOUT SAM Medical

For over 30 years, SAM Medical has developed and manufactured innovative medical products used for military, law enforcement, emergency, wilderness and sports medicine, and pre-hospital care around the world. A resounding favorite of medical professionals, SAM Medical's lineup of products is engineered to preserve life. Innovations include SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet, SAM Splint, SAM Chest Seal, SAM Junctional Tourniquet, SAM Pelvic Sling, ChitoSAM, and SAM Soft Shell Splint. For more information, visit www.sammedical.com.

ABOUT JEMS

JEMS is the authoritative source of information on prehospital emergency care for EMS providers worldwide. Each month, JEMS presents provocative and challenging articles and columns on clinical breakthroughs, industry news and trends, new products and continuing education. Visit www.JEMS.com for more information.

ABOUT EMS TODAY

The EMS Today Conference and Exposition, now in its 38th year, is a leader in providing quality education for emergency medical services. An estimated 4,500 delegates will meet in National Harbor, MD in February 2019. Serving the emergency services community, EMS Today provides professionals with a valuable combination of progressive education and the opportunity to see the latest equipment from leading manufacturers. EMS Today helps develop careers, create networking opportunities and provide an environment where camaraderie, pride of service and dedication to saving lives is celebrated. Visit www.emstoday.com for more information.

