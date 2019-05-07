SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet Officially Recommended by U.S. Department of Defense's Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC)

WILSONVILLE, Ore., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Medical, an industry leader in the pre-hospital, trauma care market, announced today its SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet (SAM XT) has been recommended by the U.S. Department of Defense's Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC).

Engineered for rapid application, simply click, twist and secure. The SAM XT is a life-preserving tourniquet anyone can use. The award-winning SAM XT is also an approved product of the U.S. Department of Defense's Stop the Bleed program. SAM Medical announced today its SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet (SAM XT) has been recommended by the U.S. Department of Defense's Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC).

"We are very pleased by the CoTCCC's decision to include the SAM XT in its recommendations of limb tourniquets," commented Randy Reed, President of SAM Medical. "Independent studies have shown that the SAM XT is an excellent solution in both military and civilian applications for controlling serious limb bleeding. Having only been on the market for two years, we believe this CoTCCC recommendation is yet another testament to the quality of world class and innovative medical devices brought to the market by SAM Medical."

"Approximately 40 percent of trauma-related deaths are due to bleeding or its consequences, making uncontrolled bleeding the most common cause of preventable death ," said Kyle Sims, Director of New Product Development for SAM Medical. "By increasing awareness of bleeding control methods and encouraging more citizens to train on a range of bleeding control devices means more people are prepared to take life-saving action. We are honored that the SAM XT- the tourniquet available to protect our soldiers on the battlefield and everyday citizens at home - is being recommended by the CoTCCC."

The SAM XT provides military, EMS, law enforcement and other medical professionals, as well as the general public, with more rapid application and better tourniquet strap slack control in emergency medical situations. Simply click, twist and secure for a life-preserving tourniquet application. To understand all of the features and benefits of the SAM XT, and to watch videos of the SAM XT in action, please visit sammedical.com.

About SAM Medical

For over 30 years, SAM Medical has developed and manufactured innovative medical products used by military, law enforcement, emergency, wilderness and sports medicine, and pre-hospital care givers around the world. A resounding favorite of medical professionals, SAM Medical's lineup of products is engineered to preserve life. Innovations include SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet, SAM Splint, SAM Chest Seal, SAM Junctional Tourniquet, SAM Pelvic Sling, ChitoSAM, and SAM Soft Shell Splint. For more information, visit sammedical.com, to purchase visit sammedical.store.

Contacts:

DENISE EHLERT

DIRECTOR OF SALES

503.783.6923

214226@email4pr.com

ANDREA OLIVEIRA

PUBLIC RELATIONS

458.206.6478

214226@email4pr.com

SOURCE SAM Medical

Related Links

http://sammedical.com

