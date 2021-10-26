SamaCare Launches Prior Authorization Solution for Neurology with Texas Neurology, DENT, Savannah Neurology

SamaCare partners with Texas Neurology, DENT Neurologic Institute, and Savannah Neurology Specialists . Tweet this

"We are living in a time of amazing innovation in neurology therapies, but it doesn't mean much if doctors and patients are struggling to get through the administrative barriers to using those therapies," said Dr. Joseph Fritz, CEO of DENT Neurologic Institute. "That's where SamaCare comes in and is so valuable - making it possible to unlock those incredible therapies by drastically reducing the administrative work to use them."

According to SamaCare's CEO, Syam Palakurthy, neurology was an obvious area of opportunity for SamaCare to drive impact.

"We recognized the immediate importance of helping neurologists ensure patients get timely access to breakthrough treatments," said Palakurthy. "While the prior authorization process will never be perfect, SamaCare's technology and expertise has been shown to reduce administrative delays in treatment that can harm patient outcomes."

David Evans, CEO of Texas Neurology, notes that creating a more efficient backend process can enable practices to spend more time focusing on the patient.

"We've used SamaCare to streamline the way we organize PAs. Less than a month after starting and even before fully training everyone, the system improved our efficiency enough that we could shift 20% of our team towards other unrelated administrative tasks that can improve the overall patient experience," said Evans.

Christine Mann, COO of DENT, added: "Working with the SamaCare staff made the implementation process efficient and seamless. We appreciated the expert guidance they provided and the thorough follow-up that continues well after launch. We are already starting to see a tremendous impact in our program".

Data from retina and oncology practices using the SamaCare platform has shown significant reductions in time to approval for prior authorizations by up to 60%, increases in the percentage of prior authorizations approved before the intended date of service by over 30%, and a halving of the time spent by practice staff on the prior authorization process. SamaCare's team provides high-touch support to help practices navigate the prior authorization process and proactively optimize prior authorizations to avoid delays and denials. Thanks to partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, SamaCare is able to provide this solution free of charge to specialty practices.

About SamaCare

SamaCare helps practices streamline prior authorizations for physician-administered medications, across payers, through a guided portal. SamaCare's dedicated team of experts works with specialty providers across the country to ensure patients receive timely access to care. SamaCare is available free to specialty practices that meet certain criteria thanks to partnerships with pharmaceutical market access and reimbursement organizations. For more information, visit https://www.samacare.com .

About Texas Neurology

Texas Neurology's mission is to serve patients, physicians, colleagues and students by providing the highest quality of neurological care, consultative services and educational opportunities. For more than 20 years, they have demonstrated a commitment to delivering exceptional care across all areas of neurological treatment. Visit https://texasneurology.com/ .

About DENT Neurologic Institute

The entire DENT team, from customer service to patient providers, is focused on the central mission to deliver superior clinical care, advanced neurodiagnostics, clinical research and education that will assist our patients in maximizing their quality of life. DENT strives to exceed the expectations of their patients, clinical partnerships and community partners. Visit https://www.dentinstitute.com .

Savannah Neurology Specialists

The Savannah Neurology Specialists team is invested and committed to providing the highest quality comprehensive neurological services to the communities we serve. We value the trust placed in us by our patients and strive to break down the barriers to treatment to help our patients achieve maximum wellbeing and health status. Visit www.savannahneurology.com .

SOURCE SamaCare

Related Links

https://www.samacare.com

