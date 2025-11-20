SamaCare Launches SamaCare Plus: AI-Driven Touchless Prior Authorizations Built for Provider Control

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SamaCare, the leading prior authorization platform for specialty practices, today announced the launch of SamaCare Plus , a next-generation AI offering that automates and intelligently guides the prior authorization (PA) process while keeping providers firmly in control.

Built on insights from nearly 2 million prior authorizations and developed in collaboration with a select group of design-partner practices including leading specialty practices and ambulatory infusion centers. SamaCare Plus introduces a new model for administrative automation: AI that handles the busy work, while clinicians and staff maintain full oversight at every step.

Unlike "black box" automation tools, SamaCare Plus is designed with direct input from real PA specialists, practice administrators, and infusion center teams. Every workflow emphasizes transparency, safety, and control.

"Our design partners have been invaluable," said Syam Palakurthy, CEO of SamaCare. "They've made it clear that automation only works when practices trust it and see the data behind the decisions. SamaCare Plus is built around that principle: AI that's fast, accurate, transparent, and reviewed by the human staff who know their patients best."

SamaCare Plus automates the end-to-end PA process, from form selection and clinical document preparation to payer submission and status verification, with review points and recommendations for every critical decision in the process.

Key advancements include:

AI-assembled prior authorizations based on millions of real-world PA outcomes

based on millions of real-world PA outcomes Built-in checkpoints that ensure nothing is submitted without human approval

that ensure nothing is submitted without human approval Automated navigation of payer rules to avoid common denial triggers

to avoid common denial triggers Real-time, interactive insights that show the why guiding prior authorizations down the optimal path to approval

that show the guiding prior authorizations down the optimal path to approval Practice benchmarks powered by a 40,000-provider network, enabling data-driven operational improvements, and context for important patient care metrics like prior authorization turnaround time, average approval, first time approval, and denial rates by payer and plan, and more.

"We've been a SamaCare core platform partner for some time and are working on implementing the enhanced services and AI automation in SamaCare Plus," said Celestina Kubicki, Sr. Director of Patient Services at Vivo Infusion. The platform helps us reach determinations and approvals more timely by reducing the manual review needed."

Built on the Largest Real-World Dataset of Medical Benefit Drug PAs

Because SamaCare processes prior authorizations across rheumatology, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, and infusion centers, SamaCare Plus leverages rich cross-specialty intelligence to choose the optimal path for each case, increasing approval likelihood and reducing time-to-therapy.

Early adopters report:

Significant reductions in manual work

Faster time-to-decision for many payer/plan combinations

Higher first-time approval rates for complex medical benefit drugs

Improved staff satisfaction and capacity to handle higher volumes of PAs

Designed With Providers, For Providers

SamaCare Plus will continue to expand through close partnership with practice administrators, prior authorization specialists, and clinical operations leaders. The company is actively onboarding additional design partners to help shape future capabilities.

"Providers are tired of technology that adds work instead of removing it," said Palakurthy. "SamaCare Plus changes that. It gives practices an automated engine they can trust and the intelligence they need to deliver the best possible patient experience."

SamaCare Plus is currently available to select practices and will roll out more broadly in 2026. Practices interested in early access to SamaCare Plus can learn more at www.samacare.com/plus.

About SamaCare

SamaCare is a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving patient access to specialty therapies by transforming the prior authorization process. Serving over 40,000 providers nationwide, SamaCare streamlines the script-to-therapy journey through a free, unified platform that reduces administrative burden, accelerates approvals, and delivers real-time insights rooted in the largest dataset of medical benefit prior authorizations in the United States.

For more information, visit www.samacare.com .

