Samaha & Associates Announces Leadership Succession Plan

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaha & Associates, a leading technology consulting firm serving credit unions and fintechs since 1998, is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition to support the company's continued growth and long-term vision.

After more than 28 years as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sabeh Samaha has transitioned from the CEO role to a Board Member. The company's Managing Partner, Adam Denbo, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, and he will assume responsibility for leading day-to-day operations and strategic growth initiatives.

From left to right: Samaha & Associates President and CEO Adam Denbo and Founder and Board Member Sabeh Samaha.

"When I started this firm, my goal was to provide stellar technology consulting services to the credit union's 'people helping people' movement. I am so thankful to each and every person who believed in our firm and supported us along the way," Samaha reflected. "We have always been humbled by this support and all votes of confidence over these many years."

Grown from a small entrepreneurial venture into a respected industry leader under Sabeh's leadership, the firm has expanded its client base, strengthened its award-winning team, and established a reputation for impeccable quality, innovative processes, and industry-defining client service.

As a Board Member, Sabeh will focus on long-term strategy, governance, and supporting the executive leadership team, while ensuring continuity of the company's mission and culture. "I am so pleased that Adam, who has been with the firm for over 15 years, is our new President and CEO. Our clients and team members couldn't be in more capable hands," Samaha added. "With Adam at the helm, the future is indeed bright."

With an emphasis on mergers, third-party system conversions, and core system conversion project management, Denbo's career within the credit union industry spans nearly 30 years. Prior to joining Samaha & Associates, he served as CEO of a credit union where he oversaw multiple mergers, expanded the branch network, increased assets under management by 50 percent, increased membership by 40 percent, increased profitability, and significantly increased the Credit Union's CAMEL rating.

"I am deeply grateful for the years of mentorship and guidance Sabeh has provided, which have helped prepare me for this opportunity. I also extend my sincere thanks to Sabeh and the Board of Directors for their confidence and trust in my leadership," said Denbo. "I look forward to building on the firm's strong foundation and leading it, and our team of exceptional industry experts, to continued success in the years ahead."

About Samaha & Associates

Celebrating its 28th anniversary, the Miami, FL–based Samaha & Associates LLC is a nationally recognized technology-driven consulting group. Our team of seasoned professionals work collaboratively with financial institutions to develop, manage, and execute technology related optimization strategies. The firm specializes in vendor searches, negotiations, and comprehensive end-to-end implementations for core systems, cards and payment systems, digital banking, lending systems and much more. Services also extend to mergers and acquisitions, process improvement and implementations, revenue optimization, comprehensive technology planning, business resumption planning and special projects. Samaha & Associates exceeds expectations by creating a tailored approach to technology solutions that ensures seamless and successful outcomes for our clients.

Contact: Adam Denbo

Tel: (855) 772-6242, ext. 3030

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Samaha & Associates, LLC