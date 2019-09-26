Samantha Brown, Rick Steves to Speak at 2020 Travel & Adventure Shows

MILFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicomm, LLC, the producer behind the nation's favorite Travel & Adventure Show series, today announced the speakers that will be taking part in the coming year's shows starting in January 2020.

Samantha Brown and Rick Steves are among some of the top travel talent signed on to speak at the Travel & Adventure Show series in 2020. To learn more, visit travelshows.com.

For the 10th consecutive year, Samantha Brown, host of "Samantha Brown's Places to Love" on PBS, has signed on to speak at the Travel & Adventure Shows in Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles. Peter Greenberg, travel editor at CBS News, will also appear in Boston, Los Angeles and Atlanta alongside Samantha, in addition to Washington, D.C., San Diego and Chicago.

Rick Steves, travel writer and host of "Travel with Rick Steves," will appear in Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and the San Francisco/Bay Area, alongside Pauline Frommer who will speak in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Denver.

"The speaker lineup for 2020 is nothing short of incredible," said John Golicz, CEO of Unicomm, LLC. "We're gearing up to have one of the most action-packed years in the history of the Travel & Adventure Shows - which is extremely exciting."

Other confirmed speakers include Andrew McCarthy, Josh Gates, Wayne Dunlap, Cheryl Strayed, Patricia Schultz, Kellee Edwards and Rudy Maxa.

"In addition to the top talent we have in 2020, we've secured a slew of sponsors including MSC Cruises, South Africa Tourism, Turkish Airlines, Taiwan Tourism, China National Tourism Organization, Cruise Planners and AAA Travel that all have some great things in store," said Golicz.

The Travel & Adventure Shows brings together top global travel brands, tourism professionals and travel enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate all things travel by providing hands-on cultural immersion activities, educational seminars, and tactical travel workshops designed to inspire, educate and entertain.

The nationwide series kicks off in Boston, Massachusetts, in January 2020. Tickets for all shows go on sale on Oct. 1, 2019. For more information about the Travel & Adventure Shows, to see the full speaker lineup or to purchase tickets, visit travelshows.com.

About Unicomm, LLC

Unicomm, LLC is an independent business-to-business communications company specializing in originating and managing world-class trade shows and conferences. Unicomm's properties include the nation's largest and longest-running series of travel events, the Travel & Adventure Show in Atlanta, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco/Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Philadelphia and Dallas. Unicomm also produces industry-leading conferences including the annual American Traveler Trends Forum and the U.S. Travel Summit.

