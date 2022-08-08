Samantha Choate Joins Health Services Management as New Chief Nursing Officer

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management (HSM), a leader in skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000, today announced that Samantha (Sam) Choate has been named Chief Nursing Officer.

Ms. Choate has 10 years of nursing experience and has held a variety of roles in leadership, support, clinical oversight, and guidance across all healthcare communities throughout HSM. In her new role as Chief Nursing Officer, Sam will ensure regulatory compliance standards are met and that company policies and procedures align with the strategic direction of HSM.

Ms. Choate began her nursing career in 2012 at Ascension Living. She also served as Director of Nursing with Sava Senior Care where she quickly rose to Division Vice President of Clinical Services responsible for 56 facilities throughout Texas, Kansas, and Nevada.

"We're so excited to welcome Sam in her new role at HSM," said CEO Jim Shatz. "She is an inspirational leader with proven talents for identifying best practices and areas of improvement for nursing advancement. Ms. Choate believes in creating a culture of respect and making a difference in the lives of others, a core philosophy all leaders at Health Services Management possess."

Choate has an extensive education. She received a Bachelor of Science in Health from Texas A&M University in 2010, an Associate in Applied Science of Nursing from McLennan Community College in 2012, and a Master of Science in Nursing from Texas A&M Corpus Christi in 2017.

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities they serve. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org .

