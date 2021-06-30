Samantha Dorsey, President of McEvoy Ranch, Celebrates 20 years with the Petaluma Purveyor of World-class Extra Virgin Olive Oil

PETALUMA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Samantha Dorsey celebrates her 20th anniversary with McEvoy Ranch. Dorsey began her career on the Garden Team in 2001 before becoming Farming Manager in 2013. In 2016, she was promoted to General Manager, then became the company's President in 2019. Given her tenure, Samantha is intimately familiar with every aspect of the property including its unique microclimates that provide a distinct terroir to our olive orchards and gardens.

After receiving her BA in Environmental Studies from Oberlin College in 2001, Samantha began her career with McEvoy Ranch. She has managed the olive tree nursery, as well as the Ranch's vineyards and orchards. Her focus has always centered on sustainable farming, creating a ranch environment that is environmentally, socially, and fiscally sustainable.

Samantha adds, "We have built a solid team of talented employees here at McEvoy Ranch dedicated to making and sharing our world-class products, as well as supporting our local community and understanding our role in California agriculture. I love learning from our team and working with staff to improve and innovate in agriculture, product development, hospitality, finance, and operations. I love working with such ancient products (olive oil and wine) in such a modern setting. We have thousands of years of production knowledge to build upon, but we do so with all of our modern tools and sensibilities."

As President, Samantha is shepherding McEvoy Ranch into its next stage of growth. She continues to lead workshops on olive orchard management and shares her expertise regarding sustainable farming with other growers in many areas including California, Oregon, Arizona, Mexico, and New Zealand. In addition, Samantha sits on the Executive Committee for the Olive Oil Commission of California and is a board member of the Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance .

For over 30 years, McEvoy Ranch has made award-winning, estate olive oils, small lot wines, culinary, and olive oil beauty products. Located 30 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge in the rolling hills of Petaluma, McEvoy Ranch is a 550-acre working, organic ranch, committed to good land stewardship and sustainable farming practices.

