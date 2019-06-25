Samantha Houle joins Mon Ethos Pro on quest for Pro Card, according to President David Whitaker

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samantha Houle, who recently took first overall at the 2019 NPC Jay Cutler Desert Classic, has joined athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro, according to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker. Houle, who hails from Wisconsin, originally just wanted to get fit & toned like other bikini competitors but had never wanted to compete, but once she started seeing the results following a diet and workout program designed by her coach, she became addicted to the look and the feel and decided to step up onto that stage and compete. "Failing to prepare, is preparing to fail," says Houle, who currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. And Houle is definitely preparing herself for the competition when she seeks to compete at the USA Nationals in Las Vegas in July.