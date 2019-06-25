Samantha Houle joins Mon Ethos Pro on quest for Pro Card, according to President David Whitaker
Jun 25, 2019, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samantha Houle, who recently took first overall at the 2019 NPC Jay Cutler Desert Classic, has joined athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro, according to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker. Houle, who hails from Wisconsin, originally just wanted to get fit & toned like other bikini competitors but had never wanted to compete, but once she started seeing the results following a diet and workout program designed by her coach, she became addicted to the look and the feel and decided to step up onto that stage and compete. "Failing to prepare, is preparing to fail," says Houle, who currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. And Houle is definitely preparing herself for the competition when she seeks to compete at the USA Nationals in Las Vegas in July.
Houle, 26, currently lifts about five times per week with two days off, also does cardio seven days a week, alternating between thirty minutes of fasted steady state cardio, and twenty minute post cardio at a steady state, and depending on what muscle group she is working out, may add some high intensity interval training into the mix. "Samantha is a beautiful person, both on stage and in real life. Her tone and physicality are fantastic, and she is definitely one of the top amateurs to be on the look out for this season, and we cannot be more excited to have her join Mon Ethos Pro," said Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.
Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
