Samantha Kappagoda and David K.A. Mordecai Participated in NYU CSAW 2019

Academic entrants at all levels of education, from Post-Doctoral fellows and Ph.D. candidates to graduate, undergraduate and high school students took part in the three-day cybersecurity event, which was comprised of several distinct competitions including the following:

Applied Research Competition

Capture the Flag

Embedded Security Challenge

Hack 3D

HackML

Logic Locking

Policy Competition

Red Team Competition

Security Quiz

Dr. Mordecai and Ms. Kappagoda participated on the panel of judges for the HackML competition. In addition, Dr. Mordecai also served as a judge for the Applied Research competition.

The HackML competition challenged teams to design new, more powerful backdoor attacks on neural networks, and to develop novel defenses and detections. The Applied Research competition reviewed papers on topics related to the application or implementation of security technologies or security systems published or camera-ready between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019.

About Numerati® Partners LLC

Numerati® Partners LLC coordinates a data analytics and technology development ecosystem, with the mission of advancing and fostering the next generation of scalable data-intensive risk and liability management enterprises. The firm provides resources fundamental to advancing the development of nascent leading-edge inferential surveillance, monitoring, and predictive analytics technologies for deployment within the RiskTech domain: risk technologies associated with adaptive distributed, networked and embedded systems such as remote sensing, agent-oriented data analytics, computing and control systems. Numerati® Partners curates integrated RiskTech solutions as well as forensic and use-case applications in RiskTech sub-domains such as LitTech, RegTech, FinTech and InsurTech (litigation technology, regulation technology, financial technology and insurance technology). For more information, visit: www.numeratipartners2012.com.

About RiskEcon® Lab @ Courant Institute

The mission of RiskEcon® Lab @ Courant Institute Mathematical Sciences is the development of experimental testbeds and analytics that employ high-dimensional datasets from innovative sources by applying a range of computational and analytical methods to commercial and industrial sensor networks and edge computing embedded systems, focusing primarily on research and development (R&D) of remote- and compressed- sensing, anomaly detection, forensic analytics and statistical process control. By employing applied computational statistics within the context of robust and scalable data analytic solutions, our goal is robust integration of machine learning with signal processing for measurement and control, in order to conduct research fundamental to large-scale, real-world questions in risk and liability management.

RiskEcon® Lab for Decision Metrics was established in 2011 at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, an independent division of New York University (NYU). Courant is considered to be one of the world's leading mathematics educational and scientific research centers, and has been ranked first in research in applied mathematics. RiskEcon® Lab is the cornerstone of the Computational Economics and Algorithmic Data Analytics (CEcADA) cooperative at New York University, established concurrently in 2011. For more information, visit: https://wp.nyu.edu/riskeconlab/.

About CSAW

CSAW, established at NYU Tandon (originally Polytechnic Institute of New York) in 2003, is the largest student-run cyber security event in the world, featuring international competitions, workshops, and industry events. Competitions are developed by undergraduate and graduate students associated with the OSIRIS Lab and the Center for Cyber Security at NYU Tandon School of Engineering in collaboration with student teams from across the globe. These students represent some of the leading security programs and academic institutions worldwide. The CSAW competition now runs annually in five other countries; at the Grenoble INP-Esisar in France, the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur, the Ben-Gurion University and University of Haifa in Israel, NYU Abu Dhabi in Mena and University Iberoamericana Mexico City in Mexico.

About NYU Tandon

NYU Tandon School of Engineering, is a comprehensive school of engineering, applied sciences, technology and research, and is rooted in a 165-year tradition of invention, innovation and entrepreneurship. The institution, founded in 1854, is the nation's second-oldest private engineering school. In addition to NYU's main campus in Manhattan, NYU Tandon in downtown Brooklyn also offers programs at sites throughout the region and around the globe. Globally, NYU Tandon has programs in Israel, China and is an integral part of NYU's campus in Abu Dhabi. NYU Tandon's mission is to excel as a leading high-quality research institution engaged in education, discovery, and innovation with social, intellectual, and economic impact in the New York region, the nation, and the world.

Contacts

David K.A. Mordecai

Samantha Kappagoda

Tel: (212) 214-0537

Email: info@numeratipartners2012.com

SOURCE Numerati Partners LLC

Related Links

http://numeratipartners2012.com/

