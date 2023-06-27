Samantha Lake Joins ProNovos as Chief Operating Officer

Accomplished industry leader brings strategic insights and 16 years of diverse experience to the Atlanta-based construction technology solution

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProNovos , a leading technology firm known for its analytics , financial workflows and project-management solutions for construction contractors, today announced the appointment of Samantha Lake as Chief Operating Officer.

With more than 16 years of diverse experience in associations, technology, organizational culture, and training and development, Lake brings a wealth of expertise to ProNovos as its first COO, said Bruce Orr , founder, Chief Executive Officer and chief data scientist.

Samantha Lake

"Samantha is a highly respected and transformational leader, with a proven track record of driving meaningful change," Orr said. "She brings to the table a strong business acumen, intense curiosity for technology, and the ability to navigate complex challenges to deliver exceptional results. I'm thrilled to welcome Samantha to the ProNovos team."

Lake most recently served as Vice President of Communications/IT at the Princeton, N.J.-based Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), the only national nonprofit organization serving construction financial professionals. She played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's strategic plan for 2022-2025 and in modernizing CFMA's tech stack to better meet members' rapidly evolving needs.

"Notably, Samantha also led the creation of CFMA's DEI+ Committee, working tirelessly to foster inclusivity and drive impactful initiatives," said Orr, who worked directly with Lake on those efforts and currently serves on CFMA's national Executive Committee .

During her tenure at CFMA, Lake saw firsthand the need for more efficient and data-driven approaches in construction.

"I engaged in numerous discussions with construction financial professionals who consistently expressed the challenge of lacking a centralized data source and essential analytics for informed decision-making," the executive said. "Over the past two years, I've developed a deep admiration for Bruce's groundbreaking solution. It is with great enthusiasm that I embark on this new journey, aiming to contribute to the company's growth and educate construction professionals on harnessing this software to enhance operational efficiency. Together, we can revolutionize the industry."

Lake holds a Master of Arts in Professional Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in Media & Public Communication, both from Purdue University, where she achieved outstanding academic success with a 4.0 cumulative GPA for the master's degree.

"With her exceptional expertise and extensive experience in operations management and marketing, Samantha is poised to drive our organization's growth, streamline processes, and enhance overall efficiency," Orr said. "Her ability to motivate teams, implement strategic initiatives, and optimize workflows will be invaluable in guiding our company toward continued success."

About ProNovos

ProNovos provides cloud-based construction analytics, project-management and financial workflow solutions to contractors nationwide, empowering them to find new opportunities, make better decisions, save money and reduce risk. This actionable intelligence is accessible anywhere, anytime by superintendents, project managers, accountants, estimators, c-suite executives and other decision-makers. For more on ProNovos, visit ProNovos.com .

Press Contact:

At ProNovos:

Bruce Orr

[email protected]

(678) 908-0087

SOURCE ProNovos