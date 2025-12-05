Samantha Michelle Releases New Single "Fall Deep," a Call to Loving & Living Daringly

Released by Elephant House Records, "Fall Deep" channels the electricity of Samantha Michelle's live sets, and distills it into a track, taking listeners on a cinematic journey that conjures a nomadic, late-night atmosphere.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist, producer, and DJ Samantha Michelle announces the release of her new single "Fall Deep," a track born from a whirlwind night in London and shaped by the expansive desert energy of Burning Man. Part intimate confession, part cinematic dance anthem, "Fall Deep" captures the moment when chemistry, creativity, and courage collide. The track bridges indie electronic, organic house and global dance influences, making it a natural fit for playlists exploring deeper, groove-driven and culturally blended sounds.

The song's origin story is as captivating as the record itself. While on tour, Samantha experienced a surprising connection with an old friend- a spark that followed her across the Atlantic and straight into the studio. "I was consumed by the depth of that feeling," she says. "It was rare, and I wanted more of it for both myself and the world." With a stack of Burning Man DJ sets on the horizon, Samantha created "Fall Deep" as an expression of her personal experience and as an ode to the open hearts and spirit of the playa.

"Fall Deep" also marks a milestone in Samantha Michelle's creative journey: her debut as both lyricist and vocalist. Her hypnotic vocal delivery sits on top of rolling grooves and subtle melodic tension, creating a sonic odyssey with strong emotional pull.

Samantha says, "'Fall Deep' is about your wildest dreams, whatever they may be. It's about falling deeply in love with the magic that can surround every moment if you have the courage to go deep, to really go there, to let your heart lead the way."

Listen to "Fall Deep" on all major music platforms December 5: https://elephanthouse.lnk.to/FallDeep

About Samantha Michelle: Samantha Michelle is a magnetic force —a genre-blurring DJ, music producer, filmmaker, and cultural provocateur, whose work spans across mediums. Known for her transcendental sets and radiant presence, Samantha brings her signature effervescent pulse to every space she touches. She's performed globally, at prestigious venues such as Berlin's KitKatClub and NYC's Webster Hall, Avant Gardner, and Superior Ingredients, and supported legendary artists like MoBlack, Galantis, Autograf, Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers and Duran Duran. She holds high-profile residencies with the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Wall Street Journal, who have taken her everywhere from Cannes to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

