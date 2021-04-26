Samantha Rose Receives The Startup Weekly's 2021 Women in Business to Watch Award

Samantha Rose is founder/CEO of Sorry Robots, a hardware and software design firm. Their flagship brand, GIR , started in Samantha's apartment kitchen in NYC and grew into a full line of award-winning kitchen tools. She has since expanded the company's efforts to include private label product design, contract manufacturing, third-party logistics and fulfillment, and Mvnifest operational intelligence software. Samantha has been awarded multiple utility patents and her designs can be found in major retailers across the country.

This year's awards attracted a record number of applications from leaders across several industries and company stages. The winners were selected by a judging panel comprised of top founders, investors, and senior business leaders. The judges evaluated applicants based on personal achievements, professional success, and contributions to the business community.

In response to the award, Rose said, "It's an honor to have this effort and impact recognized. And it has prompted reflection on our business, past and future. Ten years in, I can appreciate that I'm most motivated by the challenge and opportunity that each scaling event presents. The first time your product is featured on TV or is stocked by a national retailer—that's a scaling event. It's exciting; a moment every entrepreneur lives for. But the next thought is, 'how am I going to pull this off?' You have to get your products made in greater quantities than ever, with no compromise in quality; they have to arrive on time; they have to ship to tens of thousands of homes or to distribution centers worldwide. You need to execute. The risk is that your old processes break down, your team isn't big enough, your systems can't handle the volume. The way you handle scaling opportunities can make or break your business."

"What motivates me is overcoming those scaling events and, more recently, taking the systems and processes we've built and providing them to other business leaders so they can really deliver when a great opportunity lands. Because that's what will take their business to the next level," she added.

"This year's award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

Sorry Robots is a full-stack product design firm. Their line of GIR kitchen tools is designed for the modern kitchen: bright, beautiful, and functional. Voltaire 's smart grinder aims to reinvent the way users make and purchase coffee. And their Mvnifest operational intelligence software leverages a decade of design, production, creative, sales, and logistics experience to help fellow product-driven businesses grow.

