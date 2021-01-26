Samantha Russell Named Chief Evangelist of FMG Suite

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite , a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced the appointment of Samantha Russell as Chief Evangelist.

In her new role, Russell will be thought leader, industry evangelist and advisor educator for the FMG Suite family of companies, including recently acquired Twenty Over Ten. Russell will use her extensive digital, content and social media marketing knowledge to empower financial advisors with marketing resources, strategies, and advice to grow their practices.

"Samantha's deep insights and well-documented reputation in our industry is a highly valuable addition to our growing company," said FMG Suite CEO Scott White. "We are incredibly impressed with her accomplishments and we know she will thrive in this new role."

Before FMG Suite, Russell was part of the Twenty Over Ten founding team, serving most recently as its Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. A widely-respected tastemaker herself, she brings to the role a wealth of experience in and relationships across the fintech industry.

A recent Investment News 40 Under 40 and Wealth Management Top Ten to Watch award winner, Russell is a trusted, go-to resource for advisors looking to grow through digital marketing strategies.

"I heard Samantha on a recent podcast and it was one of the best one I've listened to––jam packed with useful insights and practical tips," said Rose Sarkor, Director of Marketing, Keystone Financial Group.

"I'm passionate about sharing actionable digital marketing advice with advisors. As we learned in 2020, a digital-first approach is critical to business growth, so stepping into this role at this time feels more timely than ever," said Russell.

