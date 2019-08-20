Samara Halterman Promoted to VP of Marketing at Groupware Technology

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, today announced the promotion of Samara Halterman to Vice President of Marketing, reporting to the CEO.

As Groupware's Director of Marketing, Samara built the department from the ground up and was responsible for establishing its vision and direction. She has led a wide range of marketing initiatives that have played a role in contributing to Groupware's growth strategy, strategic partner relationships, brand awareness, digital presence and achievement of corporate goals.

Samara has collaborated with sales and engineering leadership and strategic partners to promote solutions that have increased Groupware's market share with top tier partners in leading edge technologies. She has also established strong relationships with her channel marketing peers in partnering on co-branded and joint marketing programs and developed a team of marketing professionals to drive customer acquisition to increase Groupware's relevance in the marketplace. Additionally, as a member of the executive team, she works closely with the leadership group to establish numerous high-level corporate initiatives including communications planning and strategy.

Samara's influence and involvement in the channel has been recognized by the industry publication CRN, which has honored her for the last two years as one of its Women of the Channel. She is also a member of HPE's Marketing Forum and is on the marketing advisory councils for Pure Storage and Dell EMC.

In her role as VP of Marketing, Samara will continue to oversee the marketing department and drive the delivery of a fully integrated marketing strategy for Groupware. Her goals include focusing on continuing to build brand strategy initiatives to elevate Groupware's profile and increasing strategic partner relationships to support the company vision.

"I am pleased to congratulate Samara on this well-deserved promotion," said Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. "She has played an impactful role with her leadership on strategic marketing initiatives that have increased Groupware's value, aligned us with strategic partners and positioned us for continued success."

"I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue building a nimble and highly effective marketing organization while further expanding Groupware's strategic partnerships. This allows us to continue providing innovative technology solutions for our customers while continuing to build our distinctive brand," noted Samara. "It is an exciting time to be a marketer in this digital era with the capability to spearhead creative programs which highlight how our leading-edge solutions can transform our customers' businesses."

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in data centers, cloud, data and AI, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

