Samara Strycker appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of International

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Motors, LLC* ("International") today announced that Samara Strycker has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). She succeeds Do Young (DY) Kim, who was announced as the executive vice president and CFO of Scania Group last week.

Strycker most recently served as senior vice president, corporate controller and treasurer at International. She led post-merger finance integration activities, bringing together cross-cultural teams to share best practices and drive enhanced teamwork. She was previously regional controller, Americas, and assistant controller of General Electric Healthcare ("GE Healthcare"). She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in 1993.

"Samara has proven expertise in finance, accounting and operational efficiency," said Mathias Carlbaum, International president and CEO. "These skills will help drive forward International's transformation into a solutions-led and digitally enabled company."

Strycker is a certified public accountant who earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Syracuse University. She is an independent director and audit committee chair of Ducommun Incorporated and is the executive sponsor of International's employee resource group for women's leadership.

"I am excited about and embrace the responsibility to assist in ushering in a new era of International, empowering our people to deliver greater value, and fostering growth of this highly capable organization," said Strycker.

Strycker, who officially starts in her new role on Feb. 1, 2025, will report to Carlbaum and serve on the company's executive leadership team.

