Samaritan's Feet Receives $5 Million Commitment From Sanford Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanford Health has committed to donating $5 million to Samaritan's Feet as the non-profit organization launches a capital campaign to expand its global efforts. This gift from Sanford Health will allow Samaritan's Feet to begin planning the core strategies of their growth initiatives: increase operational capacity in the United States, maximize efficiency in global delivery, expand experiential education, and ensure sustainability. Sanford Health's donation will help address the global pandemic of the 1.5 billion people being infected with diseases that are transmitted through contaminated soil (World Health Organization, 2020).

"Samaritan's Feet serves and inspires children by providing shoes across the world. Theirs is an inspiring mission that fits with the kind of impact Sanford Health strives to have in the world. Manny and his team have an ambitious plan for the future, and it's a project we're proud to support," said Kelby Krabbenhoft, President and CEO, Sanford Health.

In addition to seed funding to expand Samaritan's Feet's capacity domestically and internationally, this partnership will foster further collaboration and engagement with Sanford Health and its associates and have the following impact on Samaritan's Feet programs globally:

World Shoe Development: Lead necessary research of the World Shoe 2.0, a second-generation anti-microbial and biodegradable shoe for distribution in resource-constrained countries and vulnerable populations in the U.S.

Medical Advisory Champion: Serve on the Samaritan's Feet Medical Advisory Committee, providing expertise in infectious diseases, podiatry, global health, and psychology.

International Programs: Provide shoes of hope in Ghana and Costa Rica , two strategic locations of the Sanford World Clinic, with their insight to determine in-country partners and distribution locations.

and , two strategic locations of the Sanford World Clinic, with their insight to determine in-country partners and distribution locations. Domestic Programs: Develop Sanford Health Shoes for Seniors program to serve vulnerable senior citizens with fall-resistant shoes and foot-care information.

Shoezeum: Named recognition as the sponsor of Samaritan's Feet's Shoezeum, a mobile and permanent experiential learning center with opportunities for visitors to become immersed in cultures and conditions of those Samaritan's Feet serves globally.

"Sanford Health's generous gift and partnership play a crucial role in the expansion of Samaritan's Feet's programs. Together, we can provide more opportunities to give hope and healing to individuals around the world. We're grateful for their support and share their commitment to improving the health and well-being of those we serve," said Manny Ohonme, President and CEO, Samaritan's Feet. "This donation allows us to kick-off our capital campaign to build our global headquarters in the Carolinas, housing our worldwide volunteer center and creating the Global Servant Leadership Institute."

Sanford Health has supported Samaritan's Feet through various fundraising events and shoe distributions in the U.S. and internationally. Through past financial gifts in excess of $1 million, Sanford Health has co-sponsored MLK Day of Service events and inspired barefoot coaches through their annual Barefoot Classic tournament. Additionally, Manny serves as Vice Chair of Sanford Health's International Board. On Monday, August 24, executives from Samaritan's Feet will be in Sioux Falls, S.D. meeting with leaders and doctors from Sanford Health.

"The work accomplished to date by Samaritan's Feet is truly inspiring," said Micah Aberson, Executive Vice President, Sanford Health. "Knowing what its efforts mean to kids and families across the world, makes this a natural fit for Sanford Health to support. To be part of an organization that can help Samaritan's Feet take this next step is something all 50,000 Sanford Health employees can be proud to be part of."

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., the organization includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries. Nearly $1 billion in gifts from philanthropist Denny Sanford have transformed how Sanford Health improves the human condition. For information, visit sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.

Media Contact:

Trish Kriger

704-512-1320

[email protected]

SOURCE Samaritan's Feet International