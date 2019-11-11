Samaritan's Purse Airlifts 20+ Tons of Critical Relief Supplies to Aid Syrian Refugees

Today, the organization's DC-8 aircraft delivered more than 20 tons of emergency relief supplies to northern Iraq to aid displaced families. The cargo plane carried water filters, tarp for emergency shelter and children's winterization kits including coats, boots and gloves—enough supplies to aid some 18,000 people.

"Thousands of Syrian refugees have fled devastating circumstances only to be met with harsh conditions as they arrive in northern Iraq. At Samaritan's Purse, we're called to go into difficult areas of war, famine and crisis to bring relief, but most importantly to bring God's comfort and love to hurting people," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Please pray for God's comfort as families have left everything they know and for our teams as they bring critical relief to families who are suffering."

Samaritan's Purse is also repairing water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure in Bardarash refugee camp, which recently became home to more than 15,000 displaced people. This project includes the repair of more than 500 latrines, shower facilities and water access points to help prevent the spread of disease. Samaritan's Purse medical personnel continue to assess the healthcare situation in refugee camps in preparation to respond to the dire needs.

Samaritan's Purse has served the people of Iraq during times of need for more than two decades and has maintained a continuous presence in the country since 2008. In 2017 during the battle for Mosul, the organization ran an Emergency Field Hospital 11 miles from the front lines, providing life-saving medical care to approximately 4,000 victims of war and performing more than 1,700 major surgeries.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

