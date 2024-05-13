SAMARITAN'S PURSE AIRLIFTS CRITICAL AID AND DISASTER RESPONSE SPECIALISTS TO FLOOD-STRICKEN BRAZIL VIA BACK-TO-BACK FLIGHTS

BOONE, N.C., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, Samaritan's Purse deployed its DC-8 and 757 cargo planes to Porto Alegre, Brazil in response to the catastrophic flooding and landslides that have struck the nation. In less than two weeks, the onslaught of relentless rain has killed more than 100 people, displaced thousands, and devastated communities throughout southern Brazil. These critical aid flights transported more than 45 tons of urgently needed items such as community water filtration systems, household water filters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lights, and more to the flood-stricken country. The DC-8 also transported 16 disaster response specialists.

Beginning on April 27, heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across southern Brazil, leading to critical infrastructure damage, entire towns becoming submerged, and mass power outages affecting more than 1.4 million people. Some of the most severe needs experienced by families on the ground include a dangerous lack of clean water and basic hygiene items. Through close collaboration with Brazilian authorities, Samaritan's Purse is committed to providing hope and life-saving aid in Jesus' Name.

"This terrible flood has devastated southern Brazil and left behind countless families who need our help," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "With more than one hundred confirmed deaths and many people missing, our hearts grieve for these families and this nation. I ask that you please join me in praying for Brazil and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are working to bring help and hope in the Name of Jesus Christ."

Over the coming weeks, working in close coordination with an extensive network of churches and local authorities, Samaritan's Purse teams will provide clean drinking water, conduct life-saving distributions of essential supplies, and remind those hurting in Brazil that God loves them and has not forgotten them during this difficult time.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Interview Edward Graham , chief operating officer for Samaritan's Purse

, chief operating officer for Samaritan's Purse Interview Ken Isaacs , vice president of programs and government relations

, vice president of programs and government relations Interview Dave Philips , deputy director for international projects at Samaritan's Purse

, deputy director for international projects at Samaritan's Purse Interview disaster response specialists in Brazil in the coming days

in the coming days Photos of this weekend's airlifts can be found, here

B-roll available upon request

MEDIA REQUESTS

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations in Jesus' Name—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse