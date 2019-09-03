Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Critical Relief To Hurricane-Battered Bahamas

"Samaritan's Purse has been watching and preparing to respond to Hurricane Dorian. We are loading our DC-8 with supplies that we plan to take down as soon the storm clears, and it's safe to land," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Families in the Bahamas are suffering and millions of others are bracing for Dorian's impact as the storm continues to move. Please join me in praying for everyone affected by this hurricane, and for our teams as we respond in Jesus' Name."

As the N.C.-based organization responds internationally, the U.S. disaster relief teams are ready to mobilize. Tractor-trailers known as Disaster Relief Units are packed with chainsaws, generators, tools and supplies; key personnel are standing by to begin assessments immediately after the storm passes; and connections have been made with local officials and church partners in areas that may be damaged.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

