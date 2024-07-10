SAMARITAN'S PURSE DEPLOYS DISASTER RELIEF UNIT TO SOUTHEAST TEXAS

The international Christian relief organization has expanded its Hurricane Beryl response to hard-hit Texas along with continuing to operate across three island nations in the Caribbean

BOONE, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is responding to Southeast Texas after Hurricane Beryl unleashed a barrage of severe weather with damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall that claimed at least 8 lives and inundated communities. Today, a Disaster Relief Unit—a tractor-trailer filled with tools and equipment—is on the way to Brazoria County, Texas where the hurricane-force winds toppled large trees and damaged hundreds of homes.

Samaritan's Purse will mobilize teams of volunteers to help hurricane-affected Texans recover from the treacherous storm by clearing debris, cutting downed trees and tarping damaged roofs. Staff are coordinating with local churches and emergency management in Brazoria County, Texas to determine the areas of greatest need.

"Hurricane Beryl has wiped out entire islands and left total destruction in its wake—both in the Caribbean and now the U.S.," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "I am heartbroken for those who have lost loved ones and for the families who must now rebuild their lives. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

Samaritan's Purse is continuing to operate across three island nations in the Caribbean: Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Jamaica. Since last Tuesday, the organization has launched four DC-8 cargo flights to the Caribbean, delivering over 220,000 pounds of life-saving aid—including an Emergency Field Hospital that is operating on the flattened island of Carriacou in Grenada.

Staff on the Caribbean islands have distributed thousands of shelter tarps, solar lights, hygiene kits and provided clean water through the use of desalination units. This effort is being conducted by 80 Samaritan's Purse disaster responders in coordination with local church partners throughout the Caribbean.

