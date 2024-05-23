SAMARITAN'S PURSE DEPLOYS TO HELP FAMILIES IMPACTED BY DEADLY TORNADOES IN IOWA

BOONE, N.C., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse has staff on the ground in southwest Iowa responding after a dangerous storm system produced numerous tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain across the state on Tuesday. One powerful twister nearly flattened the heart of Greenfield, Iowa, claiming multiple lives and reducing homes and businesses to rubble. The rural community of 2,000 people is reeling from the devastation.

A Disaster Relief Unit—a tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment—departed yesterday from the international Christian relief organization's North Wilkesboro, N.C. ministry center to provide much needed assistance for families in Iowa. Disaster relief specialists are continuing to coordinate with local churches and authorities in Greenfield to help hurting families start to recover.

"On Tuesday, devastating tornadoes struck the heartland and left a trail of death and destruction," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "My heart breaks for those who have lost their loved ones, their homes, and now have to rebuild their lives. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

In the coming days, volunteers from across the country will be called upon to deploy and serve families in need by tarping their damaged roofs, clearing debris from their properties, and reminding them that God has not forgotten them—even in this terrible tragedy. To stay up to date on the response or get involved, go to SamaritansPurse.org to learn more.

