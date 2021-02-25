Samaritan's Purse Provides Emergency Relief To Winter Storm Victims In Texas And Oregon

Yesterday, Samaritan's Purse deployed two Disaster Relief Units to Texas, including one from its Southwest Ministry Center in Dallas. These tractor-trailers will serve as bases of operation for teams of disaster response specialists in Austin and Houston. Each unit is stocked with generators, chainsaws, and additional relief supplies to aid impacted Texas families.

"I was in Texas last week during the historic winter weather, and it was terrible. Even though the electricity is now back on, so many people have tremendous damage to their homes from frozen and burst pipes. They need help and are unsure of what to do next or where to turn," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We want to be there to help as many as we can in Jesus' Name. Please join me in praying for these communities as they begin to recover."

Samaritan's Purse is simultaneously providing relief to winter storm victims in northwest Oregon after ice downed hundreds of trees and damaged countless homes. Teams of volunteers in Texas and Oregon will help families in need while reminding them that God loves them and they are not forgotten.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Interview Todd Taylor , manager of U.S. Disaster Relief for Samaritan's Purse

, manager of U.S. Disaster Relief for Samaritan's Purse Interview disaster response specialists on the ground in Texas

High-quality response photos and b-roll available upon request

U.S. Disaster Relief general photos and b-roll

and Media Request Form

Chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team will also work alongside Samaritan's Purse to provide emotional and spiritual encouragement to families impacted by the ice storms.

For more information about how to help or to volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, go to samaritanspurse.org.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse