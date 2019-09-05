Samaritan's Purse Ramps Up Bahamas Response: Sending Emergency Field Hospital, Personnel & More Relief Supplies
Franklin Graham Deploys Emergency Field Hospital to Provide Life-saving Care to Hurricane Dorian Victims
Sep 05, 2019, 15:56 ET
BOONE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is on the ground in the Bahamas bringing critical relief to families who are suffering. More than 30 tons of emergency relief supplies were airlifted to Nassau on Wednesday. Now, at the request of the Bahamas government and the World Health Organization, the N.C.-based organization is deploying its Emergency Field Hospital to provide life-saving care to Hurricane Dorian victims. This 40-bed hospital will be equipped with:
- outpatient dept. and emergency room; equipped to serve up to 100 patients per day
- obstetrics ward with delivery room
- operating room with capacity for up to 10 surgeries per day
- intensive care unit
- 24 inpatient beds
The Category 5 hurricane flooded local medical facilities, cut off roads and destroyed homes. Families were left without access to critically needed medical care, clean water, food and shelter. Eighteen disaster response specialists arrived in Nassau on Wednesday. Samaritan's Purse also deployed a small plane and a helicopter to support efforts on the ground, giving disaster response teams access to hard-to-reach areas.
"Our team on the ground is seeing catastrophic devastation and widespread suffering. Our focus is on getting critically needed supplies and medical care to those who need it most," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Please continue to pray for the Bahamas as we bring relief and share the comfort, hope and love of Jesus Christ."
The Emergency Field Hospital will increase the organization's ability to assist families who are suffering from the storm. The mobile hospital will be airlifted in two consecutive DC-8 loads, which will also carry doctors and nurses and function as a full hospital with surgical capacity. While providing medical attention to these hurting communities, Samaritan's Purse continues to aid families by distributing emergency relief supplies and establishing access to clean water.
Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.
SOURCE Samaritan’s Purse
Share this article