Samaritan's Purse Ramps Up Bahamas Response: Sending Emergency Field Hospital, Personnel & More Relief Supplies

The Category 5 hurricane flooded local medical facilities, cut off roads and destroyed homes. Families were left without access to critically needed medical care, clean water, food and shelter. Eighteen disaster response specialists arrived in Nassau on Wednesday. Samaritan's Purse also deployed a small plane and a helicopter to support efforts on the ground, giving disaster response teams access to hard-to-reach areas.

"Our team on the ground is seeing catastrophic devastation and widespread suffering. Our focus is on getting critically needed supplies and medical care to those who need it most," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Please continue to pray for the Bahamas as we bring relief and share the comfort, hope and love of Jesus Christ."

The Emergency Field Hospital will increase the organization's ability to assist families who are suffering from the storm. The mobile hospital will be airlifted in two consecutive DC-8 loads, which will also carry doctors and nurses and function as a full hospital with surgical capacity. While providing medical attention to these hurting communities, Samaritan's Purse continues to aid families by distributing emergency relief supplies and establishing access to clean water.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

