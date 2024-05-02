Samaritas and MDHHS Partner to Highlight Foster Parent Shortage for Teens and Tweens

DETROIT, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritas, one of Michigan's best-known foster care agencies, is actively seeking more foster parents to help shape the lives of older foster kids. Many of Michigan's 10,000 foster children are teens and tweens will grow up without a consistent parental figure to guide and protect them as they mature.

Foster parents aren’t just caregivers. They’re architects of resilience. During Foster Care Awareness Month, Samaritas invites you to Step Up for Kids and foster tweens and teens. Check out the fun ways you can advocate for our kids at www.samaritas.org/fostercaremonth. Samaritas is one of the best agencies to work with. We'll help you at every step of the fostering process. Visit Samaritas.org/fostercare or call (833) 605-HOPE (4673) for more information.

"Shaping the path of a teenager in foster care to adulthood can be extremely rewarding," said Laura Mitchell, Executive Director of Child Welfare for Samaritas. "Older foster children have been through a lot; however, they can share with you the root of their heartache and give you a chance to help them. It's a beautiful thing when that teen can go on with life and can pass along the love they've absorbed to others."

Young people who leave foster care are one of the most vulnerable populations in Michigan. While MDHHS has transitional services available, each year, close to 550 foster youth age out of foster care, heightening their vulnerability to homelessness. In fact, 33 percent of Michigan teens leaving foster care will experience homelessness before the age of 21. Foster kids who identify as LGBTQ+ have even more challenges.

To aid understanding on the topic, Samaritas is co-hosting, along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services MDHHS), a virtual Foster Care Town Hall Wednesday, May 29 at noon to share with the community what LGBTQ+ foster youth are experiencing. Participants will also learn how to support these young people and nurture their life skills. Register at samaritas.co/FosterCareDiscussion.

Panelists include:

Demetrius Starling , Senior Deputy Director of the MDHHS' Children's Services Administration.

, Senior Deputy Director of the MDHHS' Children's Services Administration. Jerry Peterson , leading SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression) training expert.

, leading SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression) training expert. Kevin Van Den Bosch, Samaritas Chief Program Officer.

Also, during Foster Care Awareness Month, Samaritas is asking single, married and LGBTQ+ adults to attend a free orientation session to learn more about the process to become a foster parent and support children and teens. They can get started by calling (833) 605-HOPE (4673).

Visit Samaritas.org/fostercare for more information about fostering with Samaritas.

Visit Samaritas social media platforms to see how the agency is observing Foster Care Awareness Month.

