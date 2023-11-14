Samaritas 'Season of Giving' Campaign to Support Clients Across Michigan

DETROIT, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritas thrives on keeping families together but increasing demands for services are straining the agency's ability to reinforce vital resources for its clients. Gifts large and small are needed to sustain budgets for Samaritas programs that benefit refugees, individuals on the verge of homelessness, and troubled families who need mental health and addiction services. Donations and other giving options are available at Samaritas.org/donate.

"Like most nonprofits, Samaritas is dealing with staffing shortages and rising costs. It's been tough, but we are managing with the steadfast partnerships from longtime donors and organizations," said Kelli Dobner, Samaritas Chief Advancement & Strategy Officer. "We implore any kind-hearted individuals to take a look at the scope of services Samaritas offers and consider a gift to ease the burdens we're facing."

The National Council of Nonprofits reported, "When nonprofits cannot hire enough employees to provide vital services, the public suffers." Additional data from the group revealed, "The effects cannot be ignored: communities lose access to food, shelter, mental health care, and other vital services on which people depend."

General donations to Samaritas before yearend will ensure that Samaritas service lines will keep critical funding in 2024. And the holidays offer other ways to support Samaritas clients.

With the increased cost of living expenses, some guardians of foster kids are having trouble making ends meet. To support them, Samaritas is managing the Christmas Wish and Refugee Toy Drives to ensure that the smallest clients have a happy holiday.

One hundred individuals, from community groups, churches, or businesses in Flint and Grand Rapids are needed to serve as donors for the Samaritas Christmas Wish program for foster children. Visit samaritas.co/SeasonOfGiving to register as a Christmas Wish donor. The page also details the parameters of the toy drive to benefit refugee children in the areas of Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Sterling Heights.

The Adopt-a-Grandparent drive maintained by Cadillac senior living facility staff provides gifts for a select group of older adults without close family ties. In the past, this successful program has helped stave off loneliness and holiday stress for the seniors who live in northeast communities maintained by Samaritas. Check out their wish lists at samaritas.co/SeasonOfGiving.

Samaritas serves thousands throughout Michigan, including refugees, children in foster care, adults with developmental disabilities, people struggling with addiction, and those in need of affordable housing.

